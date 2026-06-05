CareCloud Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve All Proposals, Reaffirming Confidence in Company Leadership and Strategy

Shareholders Re-Elect Mahmud Haq and Cameron Munter, Approve Executive Compensation, Equity Incentive Plan and Independent Auditor

SOMERSET, N.J., June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CCLD), a leader in AI-powered healthcare technology and revenue cycle management solutions, today announced the results of its 2026 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting, held on June 4, 2026.

At the meeting, shareholders overwhelmingly approved all proposals presented for consideration, including the re-election of Mahmud Haq and Cameron Munter to the Company’s Board of Directors for new two-year terms. Shareholders also approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers, approved the Company’s 2026 Equity Incentive Plan, and ratified the appointment of Tanner LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026.

The proposals approved by shareholders were:

The re-election of Mahmud Haq and Cameron Munter to the Board of Directors. The approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers. The approval of the Company’s 2026 Equity Incentive Plan. The ratification of Tanner LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026.





“We are grateful for the strong support demonstrated by our shareholders,” said Stephen Snyder, Chief Executive Officer of CareCloud. “The overwhelming approval of all proposals reflects confidence in our leadership team, Board of Directors, strategic direction, and commitment to creating long-term value for shareholders. We look forward to continuing to execute on our growth initiatives while delivering innovative solutions that help healthcare providers succeed.”

Mahmud Haq, founder of CareCloud, has served as a director since the Company’s inception. Prior to founding the Company, he served as Chief Executive Officer and President of Compass International Services Corporation and as Vice President of Global Risk Management for American Express.

Cameron P. Munter has served on CareCloud’s Board of Directors since June 2013. Ambassador Munter previously served as United States Ambassador to Pakistan and Serbia and held several senior diplomatic positions, including assignments in Iraq and as Deputy Chief of Mission in Poland.

The final voting results from the Annual Meeting will be reported in a Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About CareCloud

CareCloud brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of AI and technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and improve the patient experience. More than 45,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM), and digital health, at carecloud.com .

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For additional information, please visit our website at carecloud.com. To listen to video presentations by CareCloud’s management team, read recent press releases and view the latest investor presentation, please visit ir.carecloud.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations, or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “could,” “intends,” “expects,” “plans,” “goals,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “predicts,” “possible,” “potential,” “target,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements reflecting management's expectations for future financial performance and operating expenditures, expected growth, profitability and business outlook, the impact of pandemics on our financial performance and business activities, and the expected results from the integration of our acquisitions.

These forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are only predictions, are uncertain, and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause our (or our industry’s) actual results, levels of activity, or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s ability to manage growth, integrate newly acquired businesses and retain new and existing customers, and other important risks and uncertainties referenced and discussed under the heading titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

SOURCE CareCloud

Company Contact:

Norman Roth

Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Controller

CareCloud, Inc.

nroth@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:

Stephen Snyder

Chief Executive Officer

CareCloud, Inc.

ir@carecloud.com