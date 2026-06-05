LGI Homes Celebrates National Homeownership Month

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) proudly recognizes National Homeownership Month, an annual celebration highlighting the lasting impact homeownership has on individuals, families and communities across the nation.

For more than two decades, LGI Homes has helped Americans achieve homeownership at every stage of life. Through its LGI Homes and Terrata Homes brands, the company offers a diverse range of homes designed to meet the evolving needs of homebuyers, from first-time homeowners to those seeking larger homes, luxury features, and lifestyle-focused communities. Since its founding in 2003, they have helped more than 80,000 families find a place to call home.

"National Homeownership Month is an opportunity to celebrate the many ways owning a home can enrich lives and create lasting opportunities," said Eric Lipar, Chief Executive Officer of LGI Homes. "Whether purchasing a first home, finding more space for a growing family or investing in a dream home, homeownership remains one of life's most meaningful milestones. We are proud to serve homebuyers at every stage of that journey."

Homeownership offers benefits that extend far beyond the walls of a house. It can provide stability, a sense of belonging, opportunities for personal growth, and a foundation for building lasting memories with family and friends. Across its communities nationwide, LGI Homes remains committed to delivering quality-built homes and an exceptional customer experience tailored to a variety of lifestyles and life stages.

Throughout June, both LGI Homes and Terrata Homes will celebrate National Homeownership Month by sharing homeowner stories and recognizing the families who have entrusted LGI Homes and Terrata Homes with one of life's most important decisions.

"Every homeowner's journey is unique," continued Lipar. "We are honored to play a role in helping families and individuals achieve their goals through homeownership. As we celebrate National Homeownership Month, we remain committed to providing homes that support our customers' needs today and for years to come."

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. LGI Homes has closed over 80,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

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Rachel Eaton

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