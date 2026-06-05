PropMarket Launches as the First Prop Firm Built for Prediction Markets

NEW YORK, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PropMarket has launched as the first proprietary trading firm designed specifically for prediction markets. The platform gives traders access to funded accounts worth up to $250,000 to trade on Polymarket, with traders keeping up to 90% of the profits they generate.

PropMarket’s platform lets traders browse and trade prediction markets with funded capital.

Prop firms have existed in forex, futures, crypto and sports betting for years. Prediction markets never had one. Despite record trading volumes on platforms like Polymarket, traders who wanted to trade on larger capital had no option other than putting up their own money. PropMarket was built to fill that gap.

The process works like a standard prop firm model. Traders purchase an evaluation, trade a simulated account, and prove they can hit a profit target while staying within risk limits. Once they pass, PropMarket funds them with real capital on Polymarket. Account sizes range from $5,000 to $100,000, with a $250,000 tier currently in development.

Because prediction markets are structurally different from traditional assets (every contract settles at zero or one), the founders had to design all of the risk rules from scratch. Position sizing, drawdown limits, and consistency requirements were all purpose-built for binary outcome trading. To build the platform and supply liquidity, PropMarket partnered with the development team behind BreakoutProp, an established prop firm.

Co-founders Mitchell Morgan and Colton Brooks first started working together in 2019 in the crypto and entertainment marketing space. Morgan went on to serve as founding marketer at Merit, a company now valued at $115 million. Brooks built WZRD MGMT to over two million organic followers and worked with companies including Coinbase on social growth. After getting into day trading together, the two shifted their focus to prediction markets as the space took off.

“Prop firms already exist for forex, futures, crypto and sports. Prediction markets were the obvious next step,” said Morgan. “Nobody had built the funding layer for it yet, so we did.”





PropMarket co-founders Mitchell Morgan and Colton Brooks built the platform to fund prediction market traders worldwide.

In the month before launch, PropMarket’s community grew past thousands of members. The company launched publicly on May 15, 2026.

“We built PropMarket because we wanted it to exist for our own trading,” said Brooks. “The goal is to become the go-to platform for anyone serious about trading prediction markets.”

As prediction markets continue to grow and move toward clearer regulation, PropMarket plans to expand the range of markets available to funded traders and roll out the $250,000 account tier.

About PropMarket

PropMarket is the first proprietary trading firm built for prediction markets. The company funds traders with accounts of up to $250,000 to trade on Polymarket, with profit splits as high as 90/10 after passing a structured evaluation. PropMarket launched on May 15, 2026.