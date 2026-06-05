Seegnal Accepted into Innovative Accelerator Program from AARP, the Largest U.S. Organization Serving Americans 50 and Older

CALGARY, AB, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seegnal Inc. (TSXV: SEGN) ("Seegnal" or the "Company"), a developer of innovative healthcare technology focused on mitigating medication risks, today announced that it has been accepted into the AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP Accelerator Program as part of its Summer 2026 cohort.

AARP is the largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization in the United States, dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. The acceptance comes as Seegnal accelerates its expansion into the United States, the world's largest healthcare market.1

The milestone builds on a period of growing U.S. commercial momentum for the Company. In May 2026, Seegnal announced its first pilot engagement in the U.S. market, a letter of intent with a U.S.-based long-term care provider. Acceptance into the AgeTech Collaborative is intended to broaden Seegnal's relationships across the U.S. AgeTech sector, connecting the Company with a network of investors, enterprise partners, and testbed sites focused on technology for older adults.

The AgeTech Collaborative from AARP is an innovation ecosystem focused on technology that supports healthy aging. The accelerator is an 8-week program offered at no cost and without any equity requirement, providing participants with strategic guidance, consumer insights, and access to the broader AgeTech Collaborative network.

Seegnal's focus aligns closely with the program's mission. Older adults are among the populations most affected by adverse drug events, driven in part by polypharmacy,2 and Seegnal's clinical decision support platform is designed to address these risks by delivering patient-specific medication intelligence at the point of care.

"This is an exciting step in our U.S. growth strategy," said Elad Bibi-Aviv, Chief Executive Officer of Seegnal. "Being selected for the AgeTech Collaborative from AARP connects us with a leading network in the U.S. AgeTech space at a time when we are actively expanding our presence in the American market. Medication safety for older adults is one of healthcare's most important challenges, and we are proud to advance that mission alongside this community."

About Seegnal

Seegnal Inc. (TSXV: SEGN) is an innovative healthcare technology company dedicated to reducing medication-related harm where care begins. The Company’s SaaS-based clinical decision support platform is designed to help clinicians prescribe with greater precision by integrating patient-specific data at the point of care, including medications, laboratory results, renal function, allergies, age, and other relevant risk factors. By delivering more targeted, context-aware medication alerts within existing clinical workflows, Seegnal aims to reduce alert fatigue, support safer prescribing, and advance a more personalized standard of patient care. Seegnal’s technology is deployed across healthcare settings and is used by more than 15,000 clinicians in daily practice. For additional Company information, please visit https://www.seegnal.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Elad Bibi-Aviv

Chief Executive Officer

+1 (929) 248 4652

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

seegnal@arxhq.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions and includes information regarding: the Company’s participation in the AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP Accelerator Program; the anticipated benefits of participation, including mentorship, consumer insights, and potential connections to investors, enterprise partners, and testbeds within the AgeTech Collaborative ecosystem; and the Company’s U.S. market-entry and commercial expansion strategy. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Risks and uncertainties include, among others: there is no assurance that participation in the program will result in any commercial, strategic, or financial benefit to the Company; the Company may not realize the anticipated connections or opportunities; participation in the program does not constitute an endorsement, recommendation, or sponsorship by AARP or the AgeTech Collaborative of the Company, its securities, or its products or services; and the Company’s U.S. commercial expansion may proceed more slowly than anticipated, or not at all. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







1 Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, “NHE Fact Sheet”, reporting U.S. national health expenditures of $5.3 trillion in 2024; U.S. Department of Commerce, International Trade Administration, “China Healthcare”, identifying China as the world’s second-largest healthcare market, valued at over $1 trillion in 2024.

2 Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, Making Healthcare Safer III (2020), “Reducing Adverse Drug Events in Older Adults”; D.S. Budnitz et al., “Emergency Hospitalizations for Adverse Drug Events in Older Americans,” New England Journal of Medicine 365 (2011): 2002-2012.



