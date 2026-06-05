G Mining Ventures Publishes 2025 Sustainability Report

BROSSARD, Québec, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G Mining Ventures Corp. (“GMIN” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: GMIN, OTCQX: GMINF) today announced the publication of its 2025 Sustainability Report (the “Report”), outlining the Corporation's environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) performance for the year ended December 31, 2025. The Report was prepared in alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”) Metals & Mining Standard (2023), with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (“GRI”) Universal Standards (2021) and GRI 14 Mining Sector Standard (2024), and with climate-related disclosures organized under the four pillars of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”). Unless otherwise indicated, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

“2025 was a defining year for GMIN, not only because of what we advanced, but because of the way we advanced it,” said Eduardo Leao, Vice President Sustainability. “TZ completed its first full year of commercial production, Oko West moved from permitting into construction and Gurupi progressed the environmental and social work required to support its future development. Managing that level of activity across assets at different stages requires discipline, technical execution and strong relationships with the people, communities and governments connected to our projects. As GMIN continues to grow, the standards we set for safety, environmental & social performance, stakeholder engagement and governance become increasingly important to our ability to build and operate mines responsibly. The progress outlined in this report reflects the institutional rigour we are building across the business and the long-term approach we are taking as we advance toward becoming a larger gold producer.”



During the year, GMIN maintained strong safety and environmental performance while delivering on 11 out of 13 commitments of its 2025 sustainability targets. The Report also highlights progress on several programs that support the Corporation’s growing portfolio, including independent assessments against recognized mining industry standards, expanded human rights and supply chain due diligence, implementation of grievance management systems across all three assets and continued advancement of environmental and social management practices.

2025 Sustainability Highlights

Strong safety performance : Zero work-related fatalities across approximately 3.7 million hours worked, with Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate of 0.23 at the Tocantinzinho Mine (“ TZ ”), 0.40 at the Oko West Project (“ Oko West ”) and zero at the Gurupi Project (“ Gurupi ”).

: Zero work-related fatalities across approximately 3.7 million hours worked, with Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate of 0.23 at the Tocantinzinho Mine (“ ”), 0.40 at the Oko West Project (“ ”) and zero at the Gurupi Project (“ ”). Sustainability commitments delivered : Achieved 11 of the 13 sustainability commitments established for 2025, representing a 100% completion rate.

: Achieved 11 of the 13 sustainability commitments established for 2025, representing a 100% completion rate. Responsible project advancement : Oko West advanced from environmental permit approval to mining licence approval and construction commencement within ~12 months.

: Oko West advanced from environmental permit approval to mining licence approval and construction commencement within ~12 months. Local workforce participation : ~80% local workforce participation at TZ and Oko West and 100% at Gurupi.

: ~80% local workforce participation at TZ and Oko West and 100% at Gurupi. Economic contribution : ~$127.7 million in local procurement across Brazil and Guyana, including ~$67.5 million within the State of Pará and ~$59.1 million across Guyana.

: ~$127.7 million in local procurement across Brazil and Guyana, including ~$67.5 million within the State of Pará and ~$59.1 million across Guyana. Community investment : More than $754,000 invested in community and social development initiatives across the Corporation's portfolio.

: More than $754,000 invested in community and social development initiatives across the Corporation's portfolio. Water stewardship : Recycled 7.72 million cubic metres of process water at TZ while maintaining zero incidents of non-compliance with water quality permits, standards or regulations.

: Recycled 7.72 million cubic metres of process water at TZ while maintaining zero incidents of non-compliance with water quality permits, standards or regulations. Environmental performance : Zero significant environmental non-compliances, fines or regulatory sanctions across the portfolio.

: Zero significant environmental non-compliances, fines or regulatory sanctions across the portfolio. Land rehabilitation and waste management : Rehabilitated 36 hectares of land and diverted 132,215 tonnes of hazardous waste from disposal through recycling and recovery initiatives at TZ.

: Rehabilitated 36 hectares of land and diverted 132,215 tonnes of hazardous waste from disposal through recycling and recovery initiatives at TZ. Human rights due diligence : Completed the Corporation's first Human Rights Impact Assessment and developed a supply chain Human Rights Risk Map covering more than 150 suppliers.

: Completed the Corporation's first Human Rights Impact Assessment and developed a supply chain Human Rights Risk Map covering more than 150 suppliers. Industry standards alignment : Completed third-party assessments against the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management (“ GISTM ”), all nine Towards Sustainable Mining (“ TSM ”) protocols and the International Cyanide Management Code at TZ.

: Completed third-party assessments against the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management (“ ”), all nine Towards Sustainable Mining (“ ”) protocols and the International Cyanide Management Code at TZ. Community engagement: Implemented grievance and complaint management systems across all three assets, with all community submissions resolved.

The 2025 Sustainability Report, including detailed disclosures aligned with SASB, GRI and TSFD reporting frameworks, is available in the Governance section of GMIN’s website and can be accessed directly HERE.

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. is a mining company engaged in the development, operation and exploration of precious metals projects. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by the Tocantinzinho Mine in Brazil, supported by the Gurupi Project in Brazil and the Oko West Project in Guyana — all with significant exploration upside and located in mining-friendly jurisdictions. GMIN trades on the TSX under the symbol “GMIN”.

Additional Information

For further information on GMIN, please visit the website at www.gmin.gold or contact:

Jean-François Lemonde

Vice President, Investor Relations

514.299.4926

Jflemonde@gmin.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. While this press release focuses on the Corporation’s ESG performance for the year ended December 31, 2025, it also outlines GMIN’s growth outlook and, more particularly, its objectives to maintain, or even improve, its ESG performance over the life of its assets and operations, such outlook and objectives being forward-looking in its essence and nature.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, those related to (i) the environmental and social work required to support Gurupi’s future development having progressed; (ii) GMIN advancing toward becoming a larger gold producer; (iii) GMIN’s growing portfolio of assets and projects; (iv) the continued advancement of GMIN’s environmental and social management practices; (v) the quoted comments and expectations of GMIN’s President & Chief Executive Officer and those of GMIN’s Vice President, Sustainability; and (vi) more generally, the whole contents of the section entitled “About G Mining Ventures Corp.”.

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, without limitation, those relating to GMIN continuing to generate strong free cash flow and strong profitability, those relating to the price of gold (in particular, the average realized gold price), and currency exchange rates, those outlined in the feasibility and other technical studies relating to GMIN’s mining assets, those relating to government royalties, taxes (including tax incentives) and withholdings, and those underlying the items listed on the above sections entitled “2026 Guidance Reiterated” and “About G Mining Ventures Corp.”.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that, notably but without limitation, (i) TZ will continue operating and delivering production, recoveries and costs that will remain in line with expectations; (ii) advancement of Oko West will remain fully funded through construction, commissioning and ramp-up to commercial production, and will remain on schedule and within budget ; (iii) GMIN’s positive human rights, safety and environmental records will remain stable and continue (or even improve) over time; (iv) GMIN will maintain strong relationships with the people, communities and governments connected to its projects; (v) GMIN will maintain (or even improve) its standards for safety, environmental performance, stakeholder engagement and governance; (vi) GMIN will maintain its zero work-related fatalities record; (vii) GMIN will continue to achieve its sustainability commitments; (viii) Oko West will deliver first gold pour in H2-2027 and be brought into commercial production in 2028;; (ix) GMIN will continue to count on significant local workforce participation for its operations; (x) GMIN will maintain its zero significant environmental non-compliances, fines or regulatory sanctions record, across its portfolio of assets; or (xi) GMIN will use TZ and Oko West to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer, as future events could differ materially from what is currently anticipated by the Corporation. In addition, there can be no assurance that Brazil and/or Guyana will remain mining friendly and prospective jurisdictions.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as several important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the Corporation’s other filings with the securities regulators of Canada including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the relevant sections of the Corporation’s (i) Annual Information Form dated March 25, 2026, for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, and (iii) Management Discussion & Analysis. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.