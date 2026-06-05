La Rosa Holdings Corp. Reports 17% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth to $68.5 Million for Fiscal 2025

Gross Profit Increased 17% Year-Over-Year to $7.0 Million in 2025

 | Source: La Rosa Holdings Corp. La Rosa Holdings Corp.

CELEBRATION, Fla., June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the “Company”), a real estate and PropTech company, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

2025 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue increased approximately 17% year-over-year to $68.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 from $58.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024
  • Residential real estate services revenue increased by approximately $9.5 million to $66.5 million, or 17% for the year ended December 31, 2025 from $57.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024
  • Title Settlement and Insurance revenue increased by approximately $215 thousand to $298 thousand, or approx. 259% for the year ended December 31, 2025 from $83 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2024
  • Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial) revenue increased by approximately $366 thousand to $694 thousand, or approx. 112% for the year ended December 31, 2025 from $328 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2024
  • Property management revenue increased by approximately $47 thousand to approximately $395 thousand, or 13%, for the year ended December 31, 2025 from $349 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2024
  • Gross profit increased by approximately $1.0 million, or 17%, year-over-year, to $7.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 from $6.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024
  • As of December 31, 2025, the Company had unrestricted cash of approximately $3.1 million compared to $1.4 million as of December 31, 2024

Joe La Rosa, CEO of La Rosa, commented, “We are pleased with our performance in 2025, highlighted by a 17% year-over-year increase in total revenue to $68.5 million. Growth was driven by continued momentum in our residential real estate services segment, which also increased 17%, together with steady contributions from our title settlement and insurance, commercial brokerage, and property management businesses. We believe that our ability to deliver top-line growth while increasing gross profit by 17% demonstrates the scalability of our platform.”

“Looking ahead, we intend on strategically positioning La Rosa at the intersection of real estate and next-generation technology. As part of this strategy, we have signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Consensus Core Technologies, a provider of critical infrastructure solutions for AI and high-performance computing. We believe this proposed acquisition, if consummated, would position La Rosa at the forefront of the AI infrastructure ecosystem and provide a scalable platform to capitalize on the growing demand for AI compute capacity. The consummation of this transaction is subject to, and contingent upon, the execution of a definitive agreement and other related transaction documents by the parties, corporate approval and customary closing conditions, and there can be no assurances that such transaction will be consummated. We believe we are well-positioned to drive long-term value for our stockholders,” concluded Mr. La Rosa.

This press release is being issued in connection with the Company’s filing of a comprehensive Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 (“Comprehensive Form 10-K”), which includes restated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and certain interim periods, as described therein. The Company’s independent auditors have included an explanatory paragraph in their audit report regarding the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. Additionally, management has identified material weaknesses in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2025. For further information, investors should refer to the Company’s Comprehensive Form 10-K filed with the SEC.

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: LRHC) intends to transform the real estate industry by providing agents with flexible compensation options, including a revenue-sharing model or a fee-based structure with 100% commission. Powered by its proprietary technology platform, La Rosa aims to equip agents and franchisees with the tools they need to deliver exceptional service.

The Company offers both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services, as well as technology-driven products and support for its agents and franchise partners. Its business model includes internal services for agents and external offerings for the public, spanning real estate brokerage, franchising, education and coaching, and property management.

La Rosa operates 23 corporate-owned brokerage offices across Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, and Puerto Rico. La Rosa also started its expansion into Europe, beginning with Spain. Additionally, the Company has five franchised offices and branches and three affiliated brokerage locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The Company also operates a full-service escrow settlement and title company in Florida.

For more information, please visit: https://www.larosaholdings.com.

Stay connected with La Rosa, sign up for news alerts here: larosaholdings.com/email-alerts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words.  These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to satisfy closing conditions of the financing facilities and the timing and use of proceeds thereof, including the redemption of the Series X Preferred Stock, to achieve profitable operations, our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into our business operations, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company’s services and the Company’s customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, the successful integration of the Company’s past and future acquired brokerages, the effect of the recent National Association of Realtors' landmark settlement on our business operations, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and other reports and documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and La Rosa does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

For more information, contact: info@larosaholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
David Waldman/Natalya Rudman
Tel: (212) 671-1020
Email: LRHC@crescendo-ir.com


(Tables follow)







La Rosa Holdings Corp. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
  December 31,
2025		  December 31,
2024		 
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $3,086,770  $1,442,901 
Restricted cash  1,758,531   1,750,421 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $179,643 and $166,504, respectively  1,252,452   931,662 
Other current assets  15,601   1,788 
Total current assets  6,113,354   4,126,772 
         
Noncurrent assets:        
Restricted cash, net of current  58,972   387,286 
Property and equipment, net  6,094   9,411 
Right-of-use asset, net  963,991   997,715 
Intangible assets, net  4,425,042   5,840,080 
Goodwill  1,831,197   8,012,331 
Other long-term assets  44,867   33,831 
Total noncurrent assets  7,330,163   15,280,654 
Total assets $13,443,517  $19,407,426 
Liabilities, Series X Preferred Stock Subject to Redemption and Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $2,895,861  $2,376,704 
Accrued expenses  83,876   738,065 
Contract liabilities  171,100   7,747 
Security deposits and escrow payable  1,758,531   1,750,421 
Line of credit     148,976 
Derivative liability     1,607,544 
Advances on future receipts     618,681 
Accrued acquisition cash consideration  30,000   381,404 
Notes payable, current  148,757   2,187,673 
Lease liability, current  486,481   473,733 
Total current liabilities  5,574,606   10,290,948 
         
Noncurrent liabilities:        
Note payable, net of current  7,143,803   1,475,064 
Security deposits and escrow payable, net of current  58,972   387,286 
Lease liability, noncurrent  514,388   545,759 
Other liabilities     32,950 
Total non-current liabilities  7,717,163   2,441,059 
Total liabilities  13,291,769   12,732,007 
         
Commitments and contingencies (Note 16)        
         
Series X Preferred Stock Subject to Redemption:        
Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 2,000 and 0 Series X Preferred Stock issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively  2,000,000    
Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity:        
Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 0 and 2,000 Series X shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively      
Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 6,000 and 0 Series B shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively  1    
Common stock - $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 20,963 and 2,772 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively  1    
         
Additional paid-in capital  51,010,523   29,123,774 
Accumulated deficit  (57,099,883)  (26,555,319)
Total stockholders’ (deficit) equity – La Rosa Holdings Corp. shareholders  (6,089,358)  2,568,455 
Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries  4,241,106   4,106,964 
Total stockholders’ (deficit) equity  (1,848,252)  6,675,419 
Total Liabilities, Series X Preferred Stock Subject to Redemption and Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity $13,443,517  $19,407,426 



La Rosa Holdings Corp. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations

  Year Ended December 31, 
  2025  2024 
     (Restated) 
Revenue $68,507,806  $58,682,139 
         
Cost of revenue  61,539,417   52,728,860 
         
Gross profit  6,968,389   5,953,279 
         
Operating expenses:        
Sales and marketing  1,542,680   1,007,077 
General and administrative  13,869,972   10,625,551 
Stock-based compensation — general and administrative  4,980,139   4,730,355 
Impairment of goodwill and intangibles  6,911,770   787,438 
Total operating expenses  27,304,561   17,150,421 
         
Loss from operations  (20,336,172)  (11,197,142)
Other income (expense)        
Interest expense, net  243,825   (403,397)
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt  3,961,075   (777,558)
Amortization of debt discount  (63,160)  (649,138)
Change in fair value of derivative liability  899,874   (1,338,506)
Loss on issuance of senior secured convertible note and warrants  (128,836,250)   
Change on fair value of convertible note and warrants  31,163,415    
Gain on settlement of incremental warrants  82,299,000    
Other income, net  257,971   15,745 
Loss before income taxes  (30,410,422)  (14,349,996)
Provision for income taxes      
Net loss  (30,410,422)  (14,349,996)
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries  134,142   97,567 
Net loss after noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries  (30,544,564)  (14,447,563)
Less: Deemed dividend  2,275,264   1,476,044 
Net loss attributable to common stockholders $(32,819,828) $(15,923,607)
         
Loss per share of common stock attributable to common stockholders        
Basic and diluted $(3,531) $(7,844)
         
Weighted average shares used  in computing net loss per share of common stock attributable to common stockholders        
Basic and diluted  9,296   2,030 



Tags

La Rosa Holdings Corp.
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 