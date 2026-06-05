La Rosa Holdings Corp. Reports 17% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth to $68.5 Million for Fiscal 2025

CELEBRATION, Fla., June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the “Company”), a real estate and PropTech company, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

2025 Financial Highlights

Total revenue increased approximately 17% year-over-year to $68.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 from $58.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024

Residential real estate services revenue increased by approximately $9.5 million to $66.5 million, or 17% for the year ended December 31, 2025 from $57.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024

Title Settlement and Insurance revenue increased by approximately $215 thousand to $298 thousand, or approx. 259% for the year ended December 31, 2025 from $83 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2024

Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial) revenue increased by approximately $366 thousand to $694 thousand, or approx. 112% for the year ended December 31, 2025 from $328 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2024

Property management revenue increased by approximately $47 thousand to approximately $395 thousand, or 13%, for the year ended December 31, 2025 from $349 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2024

Gross profit increased by approximately $1.0 million, or 17%, year-over-year, to $7.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 from $6.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had unrestricted cash of approximately $3.1 million compared to $1.4 million as of December 31, 2024



Joe La Rosa, CEO of La Rosa, commented, “We are pleased with our performance in 2025, highlighted by a 17% year-over-year increase in total revenue to $68.5 million. Growth was driven by continued momentum in our residential real estate services segment, which also increased 17%, together with steady contributions from our title settlement and insurance, commercial brokerage, and property management businesses. We believe that our ability to deliver top-line growth while increasing gross profit by 17% demonstrates the scalability of our platform.”

“Looking ahead, we intend on strategically positioning La Rosa at the intersection of real estate and next-generation technology. As part of this strategy, we have signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Consensus Core Technologies, a provider of critical infrastructure solutions for AI and high-performance computing. We believe this proposed acquisition, if consummated, would position La Rosa at the forefront of the AI infrastructure ecosystem and provide a scalable platform to capitalize on the growing demand for AI compute capacity. The consummation of this transaction is subject to, and contingent upon, the execution of a definitive agreement and other related transaction documents by the parties, corporate approval and customary closing conditions, and there can be no assurances that such transaction will be consummated. We believe we are well-positioned to drive long-term value for our stockholders,” concluded Mr. La Rosa.

This press release is being issued in connection with the Company’s filing of a comprehensive Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 (“Comprehensive Form 10-K”), which includes restated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and certain interim periods, as described therein. The Company’s independent auditors have included an explanatory paragraph in their audit report regarding the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. Additionally, management has identified material weaknesses in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2025. For further information, investors should refer to the Company’s Comprehensive Form 10-K filed with the SEC.

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: LRHC) intends to transform the real estate industry by providing agents with flexible compensation options, including a revenue-sharing model or a fee-based structure with 100% commission. Powered by its proprietary technology platform, La Rosa aims to equip agents and franchisees with the tools they need to deliver exceptional service.

The Company offers both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services, as well as technology-driven products and support for its agents and franchise partners. Its business model includes internal services for agents and external offerings for the public, spanning real estate brokerage, franchising, education and coaching, and property management.

La Rosa operates 23 corporate-owned brokerage offices across Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, and Puerto Rico. La Rosa also started its expansion into Europe, beginning with Spain. Additionally, the Company has five franchised offices and branches and three affiliated brokerage locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The Company also operates a full-service escrow settlement and title company in Florida.

For more information, please visit: https://www.larosaholdings.com .

Stay connected with La Rosa, sign up for news alerts here: larosaholdings.com/email-alerts .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to satisfy closing conditions of the financing facilities and the timing and use of proceeds thereof, including the redemption of the Series X Preferred Stock, to achieve profitable operations, our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into our business operations, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company’s services and the Company’s customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, the successful integration of the Company’s past and future acquired brokerages, the effect of the recent National Association of Realtors' landmark settlement on our business operations, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and other reports and documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and La Rosa does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

For more information, contact: info@larosaholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

David Waldman/Natalya Rudman

Tel: (212) 671-1020

Email: LRHC@crescendo-ir.com





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La Rosa Holdings Corp. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,086,770 $ 1,442,901 Restricted cash 1,758,531 1,750,421 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $179,643 and $166,504, respectively 1,252,452 931,662 Other current assets 15,601 1,788 Total current assets 6,113,354 4,126,772 Noncurrent assets: Restricted cash, net of current 58,972 387,286 Property and equipment, net 6,094 9,411 Right-of-use asset, net 963,991 997,715 Intangible assets, net 4,425,042 5,840,080 Goodwill 1,831,197 8,012,331 Other long-term assets 44,867 33,831 Total noncurrent assets 7,330,163 15,280,654 Total assets $ 13,443,517 $ 19,407,426 Liabilities, Series X Preferred Stock Subject to Redemption and Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,895,861 $ 2,376,704 Accrued expenses 83,876 738,065 Contract liabilities 171,100 7,747 Security deposits and escrow payable 1,758,531 1,750,421 Line of credit — 148,976 Derivative liability — 1,607,544 Advances on future receipts — 618,681 Accrued acquisition cash consideration 30,000 381,404 Notes payable, current 148,757 2,187,673 Lease liability, current 486,481 473,733 Total current liabilities 5,574,606 10,290,948 Noncurrent liabilities: Note payable, net of current 7,143,803 1,475,064 Security deposits and escrow payable, net of current 58,972 387,286 Lease liability, noncurrent 514,388 545,759 Other liabilities — 32,950 Total non-current liabilities 7,717,163 2,441,059 Total liabilities 13,291,769 12,732,007 Commitments and contingencies (Note 16) Series X Preferred Stock Subject to Redemption: Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 2,000 and 0 Series X Preferred Stock issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 2,000,000 — Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity: Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 0 and 2,000 Series X shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively — — Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 6,000 and 0 Series B shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 1 — Common stock - $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 20,963 and 2,772 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 1 — Additional paid-in capital 51,010,523 29,123,774 Accumulated deficit (57,099,883 ) (26,555,319 ) Total stockholders’ (deficit) equity – La Rosa Holdings Corp. shareholders (6,089,358 ) 2,568,455 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries 4,241,106 4,106,964 Total stockholders’ (deficit) equity (1,848,252 ) 6,675,419 Total Liabilities, Series X Preferred Stock Subject to Redemption and Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity $ 13,443,517 $ 19,407,426









La Rosa Holdings Corp. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations



Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 (Restated) Revenue $ 68,507,806 $ 58,682,139 Cost of revenue 61,539,417 52,728,860 Gross profit 6,968,389 5,953,279 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 1,542,680 1,007,077 General and administrative 13,869,972 10,625,551 Stock-based compensation — general and administrative 4,980,139 4,730,355 Impairment of goodwill and intangibles 6,911,770 787,438 Total operating expenses 27,304,561 17,150,421 Loss from operations (20,336,172 ) (11,197,142 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense, net 243,825 (403,397 ) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt 3,961,075 (777,558 ) Amortization of debt discount (63,160 ) (649,138 ) Change in fair value of derivative liability 899,874 (1,338,506 ) Loss on issuance of senior secured convertible note and warrants (128,836,250 ) — Change on fair value of convertible note and warrants 31,163,415 — Gain on settlement of incremental warrants 82,299,000 — Other income, net 257,971 15,745 Loss before income taxes (30,410,422 ) (14,349,996 ) Provision for income taxes — — Net loss (30,410,422 ) (14,349,996 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 134,142 97,567 Net loss after noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries (30,544,564 ) (14,447,563 ) Less: Deemed dividend 2,275,264 1,476,044 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (32,819,828 ) $ (15,923,607 ) Loss per share of common stock attributable to common stockholders Basic and diluted $ (3,531 ) $ (7,844 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share of common stock attributable to common stockholders Basic and diluted 9,296 2,030



