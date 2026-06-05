SparkyFi Launches AI-Powered DeFi Coaching Platform Designed to Close the Gap Between DeFi's Promise and Its Reality for Everyday Investors

DOVER, Del., June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SparkyFi AI, Inc. today announced the launch of its MVP Beta, an AI-powered decentralized finance coaching platform designed to help users interpret risk, understand exposure, and navigate DeFi with greater confidence.

SparkyFi.ai’s platform deploys specialized AI agents called Sparkies, which provide real-time, personalized guidance across every dimension of DeFi, including portfolio monitoring, risk analysis, staking strategy, and liquidity pool management. Backed by proprietary Behavioral Intelligence Layer technology and deterministic risk calculation architecture, SparkyFi addresses common loss scenarios and failure modes in DeFi, enabling users to make informed, confident decisions. All decisions and executions remain fully user-controlled and non-custodial.





“Most DeFi platforms give users access to information,” said Maika Northrop, Founder & CEO of SparkyFi AI, “what’s missing is understanding."

SparkyFi was designed in response to three major structural problems affecting DeFi users today:

Unmonitored Exposure: Leveraged positions that drift toward liquidation thresholds while users receive no personalized, position-specific alerts — only generic market notifications that arrive too late.

Leveraged positions that drift toward liquidation thresholds while users receive no personalized, position-specific alerts — only generic market notifications that arrive too late. Impermanent Loss Blindness: Liquidity providers who enter pools focused on advertised APY without understanding how price ratio shifts between pooled assets can erode returns faster than fees can offset them.

Liquidity providers who enter pools focused on advertised APY without understanding how price ratio shifts between pooled assets can erode returns faster than fees can offset them. Fragmented Multi-Chain Visibility: Users managing positions across Ethereum, Arbitrum, Solana, and Polygon with no unified risk picture — manually synthesizing a portfolio view that no human should be expected to construct in real time from raw on-chain data.



According to the company, these problems persist because most existing tools prioritize access to data rather than contextual interpretation.

Introducing the Foundational Four Sparkies

The MVP Beta launch will introduce four foundational Sparkies — Wingman, Portfolio Overseer, Risk Analyst, and Staker — all available to users free of charge, forever. These AI agents are designed to demystify DeFi participation and make intelligent financial tools accessible for everyone, regardless of experience level or wallet size.

Wingman Sparky — a plain-language DeFi guide designed to help users progress from zero knowledge to a confident participant

— a plain-language DeFi guide designed to help users progress from zero knowledge to a confident participant Portfolio Overseer — a multichain portfolio intelligence agent providing unified position visibility

— a multichain portfolio intelligence agent providing unified position visibility Risk Analyst Sparky — a risk-monitoring system designed to surface liquidation thresholds and exposure alerts before positions become critical

— a risk-monitoring system designed to surface liquidation thresholds and exposure alerts before positions become critical Staker Sparky — a staking intelligence agent calibrated to user-defined risk tolerance profiles



Together, the company describes these agents as the foundation of a broader “Behavioral Intelligence Layer” designed to adapt to user behavior over time while preserving user privacy through non-custodial architecture and privacy-preserving data systems.

A Different Philosophy for AI in Finance

As AI agents rapidly enter financial markets, SparkyFi is positioning itself around a “risk-first” design philosophy. Rather than focusing solely on automation, the platform emphasizes interpretability, transparency, and user awareness before execution.

“AI agents are coming to DeFi whether the industry is ready or not,” Northrop said. “The question is whether those systems amplify confusion and risk — or help people navigate complexity more responsibly. We believe intelligence without context becomes dangerous in financial systems.”



Maika Northrop, the Founder & CEO of SparkyFi AI, reflected on the mission behind the platform's design: "DeFi was designed to remove financial barriers — but the platforms that emerged recreated those barriers in a different form. Overwhelming complexity, opaque risk, and coaching priced out of reach for the users who need it most. SparkyFi exists to change that. Access to intelligent financial tools should not depend on the size of your wallet."

SparkyFi aims to bridge the gap between DeFi’s promise and its reality for everyday investors. Northrop further emphasized, "The gap between DeFi's promise and its reality for everyday investors is not a market failure — it's a product failure. The tools required to close it exist. We built them, and we made the foundational layer permanently free, because gating the protective layer behind a paywall would undermine everything we set out to do."

Building Accessible Financial Intelligence

Founded in August 2025 and incorporated in Delaware, SparkyFi AI was built around a simple principle:



"We made the foundational layer free because protection should come before monetization. Users should not have to pay extra just to understand their exposure, recognize risk, or feel confident taking their first steps into DeFi."



The company states that its foundational AI coaching layer will remain permanently free, with premium features designed for advanced DeFi participants. “We’re not trying to replace human judgment,” Northrop added. “We’re trying to strengthen it.”

About SparkyFi AI

SparkyFi AI is an AI-powered decentralized finance coaching platform focused on helping users navigate DeFi with greater clarity, confidence, and risk awareness. Through specialized AI agents called Sparkies, the platform combines multichain analytics, behavioral intelligence, and contextual risk interpretation to make decentralized finance more accessible for users of all experience levels.

SparkyFi is now accepting MVP Beta Tester applications at https://sparkyfi.ai

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de9c227c-70f6-456b-be00-6f2f05f6ceb4

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