Steelworkers welcome federal forest sector report, call for swift action to protect workers and communities

TORONTO, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) welcomes the release of the Canadian Forest Sector Transformation Task Force report by the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Tim Hodgson, and says governments must move quickly to turn its recommendations into concrete action for workers, communities and Canada’s forest industry.

The report sets out a path to stabilize and transform the forest sector, including improving access to fiber, strengthening competitiveness, supporting innovation, expanding value-added production, diversifying markets and helping the industry respond to ongoing trade, market and economic pressures.

“Canada’s forest sector is facing serious and long-standing challenges, and workers and communities need more than short-term fixes,” said USW National Director Marty Warren. “This report is an important step toward the kind of industrial strategy Canada needs – one that protects jobs, supports domestic production, strengthens communities and secures the future of the sector.”

The USW says implementation must now include strong worker supports, including easier access to Employment Insurance (EI) during closures, curtailments and mass layoffs, as well as dedicated funding for training and skills development so workers can remain in the sector and benefit from its transformation.

“The announcement by the federal government is a much-needed support and action plan to address the multiple challenges our industry is facing,” said USW Wood Council Chair Jeff Bromley.

For the union, which represents more than 18,000 members in Canada’s forest industry, the report’s value will be measured by whether governments follow through with concrete action that keeps mills operating, protects good jobs and ensures forest-dependent communities have a long-term future.

“Canada’s forest industry is one of the pillars of our economy and is one of the industries that built this country. A new vision outlined in the report is sorely needed, but a firm commitment to support and enable the industry to grow and thrive must be continued to support over 100,000 direct jobs and hundreds of communities across the country.”

The USW says the next step must be implementation and ensuring the report becomes a real worker-centred industrial strategy that protects jobs, keeps mills operating and builds a stronger future for Canada’s forest sector.

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union’s strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.