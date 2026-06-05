TerraSpark Energy Campus Wins $18.5M DOE Grant for West Virginia Power and Carbon Capture Project

MOUNT STORM, W.Va., June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TerraSpark today announced that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has selected the TerraSpark Energy Campus to receive up to $18.5 million in federal funding to finance development of an innovative, large-scale coal-fired power and carbon capture project in West Virginia. The funding will help advance front-end engineering and design (FEED), permitting work, and early technical studies.

The TerraSpark Energy Campus will deliver 1.6 gigawatts of next-generation coal-fired power with Mantel Capture’s transformational carbon capture technology, at a greenfield facility located near the existing Mt. Storm energy complex in Grant County. The project brings together a consortium of industry leaders to deliver reliable and affordable around-the-clock electricity for growing industrial demand, while integrating advanced carbon capture technology.

“We’re honored to receive support from the Department of Energy as we move this project forward,” said Bill Tolpegin, partner at TerraSpark. “Electricity demand in the United States is growing rapidly, and we need infrastructure that can keep up. This project is about delivering reliable power when it’s needed, creating skilled, good-paying jobs, and helping advance carbon management technologies that strengthen America’s energy future.”

Mantel is serving as the project's carbon capture technology partner. Its molten borate carbon capture system is designed to capture up to 98% of CO₂ emissions while reducing the energy required for carbon capture by more than 97% compared to current technologies, enabling carbon capture at less than half the cost per tonne of today’s state-of-the-art technologies.

"In an era of energy abundance, the world needs all forms of low-carbon and reliable energy working efficiently together,” said Cameron Halliday, co-founder and CEO of Mantel. "Projects like TerraSpark's Energy Campus are an important step forward, demonstrating how next-generation carbon capture can help ensure the industries powering our world remain strong, competitive, and part of a lower-carbon future."

The project team also includes Sargent & Lundy, one of the world's leading energy engineering firms, which will support project engineering and design; Babcock & Wilcox, which will provide expertise in advanced boiler systems and power generation technologies; and Advanced Resources International, which will support carbon dioxide management, transportation, storage, and utilization planning.

TerraSpark and its project partners remain fully committed to developing the TerraSpark Energy Campus in close coordination with local stakeholders to ensure the project will also offer long-term, local economic development opportunities to the community. Plans include a 10-acre West Virginia Coal Innovation & Training Center managed by West Virginia University for rare earth extraction and advanced materials, and other innovative waste-to-value initiatives. At full buildout, the project is expected to support nearly 500 permanent jobs and hundreds of additional construction jobs, while establishing West Virginia as a hub for advanced energy, waste-to-value, and carbon management technologies.

“I want to thank President Trump for being the first president in my lifetime to prioritize America’s coal industry and recognize the vital role that beautiful, clean coal plays in our nation’s energy future. The TerraSpark Energy Campus, which will bring nearly 1,000 high-quality jobs back to my district, is exactly the kind of energy project that will help unleash our nation’s abundant natural resources and deliver on President Trump’s vision for American energy dominance. TerraSpark will provide affordable, reliable electricity to power America’s industrial resurgence, strengthen our nation’s energy security, drive down energy prices for West Virginians, and sends a message that America’s future is coal-fired.” – Congressman Riley Moore (WV-02)

The project will now advance through engineering, permitting, and development as the consortium works with DOE, local leaders and other stakeholders.

About TerraSpark

TerraSpark’s Energy Campus is a next-generation energy and infrastructure project planned for West Virginia. It is designed to deliver 1.6 GW of reliable, around-the-clock power while setting a new standard for environmental performance, transparency, and local economic impact. For more information, visit terraspark.us .

About Mantel Capture

Mantel is the carbon capture company built for heavy industry. Our high-temperature, liquid-phase carbon capture system uses a proprietary molten-borate that integrates directly into industrial operations. Mantel’s system reduces energy losses by 97% and operates at less than half the industry-average cost per tonne. Backed by leading global energy investors, including Shell, Eni, and bp, Mantel is deploying across power generation, oil & gas, pulp & paper, chemicals, and other critical sectors. For more information, visit mantelcapture.com .

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