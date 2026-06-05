Baltimore Children & Youth Fund (BCYF) to Host 2026 Community Exhibition, Inviting Residents and City Officials to See Public Youth Funding in Action



Baltimore, MD, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baltimore residents will get a firsthand look at how city-funded youth investments are showing up across the city when the Baltimore Children & Youth Fund (BCYF) hosts its 2026 Community Exhibition on Thursday, June 11 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in 4MLK at the University of Maryland BioPark, located at 4 N Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

Last year’s Community Exhibition brought together more than 250 attendees, including Mayor Brandon Scott, city officials, residents, and representatives from across Baltimore's youth development, nonprofit, civic, and philanthropic sectors. This year, the event expands to a larger, two-floor venue with more activations and more opportunities for public participation, with Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen, City Councilwoman Phylicia Porter, and other city leaders confirmed to attend.

Designed as a “science fair for grown-ups,” the Community Exhibition will transform 4MLK into a walkable, two-floor experience where attendees can see projects developed through BCYF’s learning lab, meet the grassroots leaders behind youth-serving programs, and take part in interactive activities tied to storytelling, civic engagement, creativity, and community planning.

Featured experiences will include:

Interactive exhibits from organizations including CHARM, Nuestras Raíces, Expanding Boundaries International, The Equity Project Foundation, and more.

Youth performances, live storytelling, and open mic moments throughout the evening.

A Baltimore Youth Master Plan (BYMP) station where residents can share ideas, provide feedback, and sign up to help shape the future of youth programs in the city.

A “Mayor for a Minute” photo booth, where participants can create short videos sharing their dreams for Baltimore.

Creative and multimedia activations, including QR-enabled posters, branding activities, a #bcreds trivia and registration station, and take-home keepsakes.

Food, dessert, and networking with neighbors, community leaders, and youth-serving organizations.

"Baltimore voters made a historic commitment to our youth when they created this fund, and this exhibition is about showing the community exactly what that investment looks like in real time," said Alysia Lee, President and CEO of the Baltimore Children & Youth Fund. "We want residents to come see their tax dollars at work through the leadership, creativity, and sustainability of the grassroots organizations showing up for Baltimore’s young people every day.”

BCYF is funded in part through a dedicated Baltimore City property tax allocation and pairs direct funding for youth-serving organizations with training, peer learning, storytelling, and capacity-building support through its learning lab. The Community Exhibition gives residents a transparent look at that dual-investment model by bringing them face-to-face with the organizations, projects, and leaders supported through the fund.

The BCYF 2026 Community Exhibition is free and open to the public. Register today at https://forms.bcyfund.org/260894335401860.

About the Baltimore Children & Youth Fund

The Baltimore Children & Youth Fund (BCYF) is a nonprofit, city-funded initiative dedicated to improving the lives of young people across Baltimore. BCYF employs a dual investment strategy—pairing direct funding for youth-serving organizations with training and learning supports that promote long-term sustainability and strengthen Baltimore's youth ecosystem. Through this approach, BCYF delivers vital financial and educational resources to community-based organizations in education, health, safety, and enrichment, ensuring every young person has access to the opportunities they need to thrive. To learn more, visit http://www.bcyfund.org.

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