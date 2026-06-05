Volatus Aerospace Closes $34.5M Bought Deal Public Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (“Volatus” or the “Company”) (TSX: FLT; OTCQX: TAKOF; Frankfurt: ABB.F) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced bought deal public offering (the “Public Offering”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $34,534,500. Pursuant to the Public Offering, a total of 53,130,000 common voting shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) were sold at a price of $0.65 per Common Share, including an aggregate of 6,930,000 Common Shares issued as a result of the full exercise of the over-allotment option (the “Over-Allotment Option”). The Public Offering was conducted by a syndicate of underwriters including Desjardins Capital Markets, as sole bookrunner, and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., as co-lead underwriters, together with Canaccord Genuity Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., Ventum Financial Corp., ATB Cormark Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets, and Scotia Capital Inc. (collectively, the “Underwriters”).

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Public Offering to advance the Company’s long-term strategy, including: (1) investing in expanded facilities and manufacturing capacity to fulfill increased demand internationally; (2) product development of further enhanced capabilities for remotely piloted aircraft systems for the defence industry; (3) enhancing the ability to consider larger acquisitions of complementary technologies and businesses; (4) increasing the Company’s attractiveness as a stable and reliable long-term supplier and strengthening the Company’s balance sheet to demonstrate additional working capital when bidding for larger governmental and commercial contracts; and (5) for general corporate purposes, as more particularly described in the Company’s prospectus supplement dated May 29, 2026.

The Public Offering is subject to final approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”).

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including in the United States. The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Volatus Aerospace is a global provider of integrated dual-use aerial solutions for commercial and defence applications, leveraging both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS). The Company serves industries including oil and gas, utilities, healthcare, and public safety. Volatus’ mission is to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and resilience through real-world, scalable aerial technologies.

For additional Information, please contact:

Abhinav Singhvi, Chief Financial Officer

abhinav.singhvi@volatusaerospace.com

+1 833-865-2887

www.volatusaerospace.com

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such information includes, but is not limited to, statements related to the use of proceeds of the Public Offering and the Company’s ability to obtain final approval from the TSX. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass.

Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs of management as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs.

Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include, but not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company's annual and quarterly management’s discussion and analysis filed on www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.