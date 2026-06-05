MADD Canada’s Memorial Signs in Dundurn Honour Laura Hannah and her daughter Jamie Hannah Killed in Impaired Driving Crash

DUNDURN, Saskatchewan, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, MADD Canada will unveil two new roadside memorial signs in memory of Laura Anne Fearnley Hannah and her daughter Jamie Jean Hannah, who were tragically killed in an impaired driving crash near Dundurn. The signs have been installed just north and south of the intersection of Hwy 11 and Hwy 211/Dundurn access.

On October 19, 2024, at about 9:45 p.m., Laura and Jamie were travelling on Highway 11 near Dundurn on their way to a funeral when a truck that was travelling on the wrong side of the highway crashed into their vehicle. Laura and Jamie were declared dead at the scene.

“There is no greater heartbreak than a life cut short by an entirely preventable crime,” said Tanya Hansen Pratt, National President of MADD Canada. “Laura and Jamie’s deaths have left an unimaginable void for those who love them. These roadside memorial signs ensure they are remembered, while reminding all motorists to always drive sober.”

“Losing my mom, Laura, and my sister, Jamie, shattered our family in ways words cannot describe,” said Reanne Hannah, daughter of Laura Anne Fearnley Hannah and sister of Jamie Jean Hannah. “There is an emptiness at every holiday, every birthday, and in every moment they should still be here. We are sharing their story because no other family should have to endure this kind of pain and loss.”

Family, friends and special guests will be attending the unveiling event today, including Reanne Hannah, Laura’s daughter and Jamie’s sister; Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer; Dundurn Mayor Matt Jurkiewicz; Fire Chief Tom Willms, Dundurn Fire Department; and S/Sgt. Jason Sauve NCO i/C RCMP Southwest Traffic Services.

Roadside memorial signs are a powerful way to honour victims and to remind motorists about the tragic and lasting consequences of impaired driving. MADD Canada thanks Laura’s daughter and Jamie’s sister, Reanne Hannah, for her courage, and the Government of Saskatchewan for its support in establishing these roadside memorial signs. Thank you to the Town of Dundurn for its support of the unveiling ceremony.

For more information on how MADD Canada supports victims and survivors of impaired driving, click here.

For more information, contact:

Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, 905-330-7565 or dregan@madd.ca

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ankongmeneck@madd.ca