NFTE Midwest Youth Entrepreneurship Showcases Advance Top Student Entrepreneurs to National Stage

New York, NY, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) is proud to announce the students advancing from its 2026 Midwest Youth Entrepreneurship Showcases to the National Youth Entrepreneurship Showcase this November in New York City. After pitching innovative business ideas before panels of judges, community leaders, and business professionals in St. Louis, Chicago, and satellite competitions across the Midwest region, these young entrepreneurs earned top honors for ventures tackling real-world challenges with creativity, purpose, and entrepreneurial spirit.

The students advancing to the national competition are:

Malik Oladokun from Thornwood High School in South Holland, Illinois, with Helply, an AI-powered platform connecting young people with community service opportunities.

from in with Helply, an AI-powered platform connecting young people with community service opportunities. Jayla Moore from STEAM Academy of McCluer South-Berkeley High School in Ferguson, Missouri, with Mindset, a storytelling platform helping youth build resilience through fictional and relatable stories, reflection, and anonymous engagement.

from of in with Mindset, a storytelling platform helping youth build resilience through fictional and relatable stories, reflection, and anonymous engagement. Lydia Hughes from Horizon Science Academy in Columbus, Ohio , with Quiet Time, noise muffling headphones designed for physical and emotional comfort.

from in , with Quiet Time, noise muffling headphones designed for physical and emotional comfort. Sa’Maria Strong from International Academy of Flint in Flint, Michigan, with SideQuest, an app that matches students seeking income with employers offering short, paid tasks.

These students will join top youth entrepreneurs from across the country at the U.S. National Youth Entrepreneurship Showcase in New York City on Nov. 18, 2026, at the Marriott Marquis in New York City, with the opportunity to advance to the World Finals on Nov. 19. at 787 Seventh Avenue in New York City.

“The Midwest Youth Entrepreneurship Showcases reflect the creativity, determination, and business insight that NFTE students bring to every pitch,” said Dr. Scott I. Nasatir, NFTE’s Midwest Executive Director. “From St. Louis to Chicago and across our satellite locations, these young people are developing the entrepreneurial mindset and real-world skills to lead in their communities and beyond. We are excited to see them represent the region on the national stage this fall.”

The Chicago showcase, hosted by PayPal, served as an opportunity to honor NFTE’s and PayPal’s more than 10-year collaboration in expanding access to entrepreneurship education and opportunities for young people across the region. The events also highlighted the broader community of educators and supporters who help bring this mission to life. NFTE recognized Teachers of the Year Dr. Tom Lee of Holy Trinity High School in Chicago and Albie Mitchell of SSD South Technical High School in St. Louis, Individual Volunteer of the Year Stefon Towler, and Corporate Volunteer of the Year Charles Schwab.

The Midwest Youth Entrepreneurship Showcases were presented by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), PayPal, the G-Unity Foundation, Santander, and Zuora, with associate support from Britebound and Slalom. Their support helps expand access to high-quality entrepreneurship education and experiences for young people.

For media inquiries, contact Denise Berkhalter Miller, National Director of Communications, at mediainquiries@nfte.com or (917) 281-4362.

About NFTE

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) brings the power of entrepreneurship education to learners, educators, and decision-makers so all young people can own their futures. A global nonprofit founded in 1987, NFTE leads the global movement for equitable access to entrepreneurship education. NFTE has educated nearly 2 million learners, delivering its programs in school, out of school, in-person, online, or through hybrid models.

Attachments