Algeria Fans Get the World Cup’s Roughest Draw Off the Pitch, Fan Fatigue Index Finds

New York, NY, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The World Cup draw is usually about opponents. This one also created a sleep schedule. A new World Cup Fan Fatigue Index ranks all 48 national fanbases by how punishing their 2026 group stage looks away from the pitch. The analysis measures what fans will actually feel: long travel routes, early-morning kickoffs, lost sleep, hot host cities, altitude and short recovery windows between matches.

The index was conducted by Apollo House NYC, a physician-led longevity clinic in New York.

The headline finding: Algeria fans have the toughest group stage overall.

Supporters following Algeria in person face an estimated 2,981 stadium-to-stadium miles across the route:

Kansas City → San Francisco Bay Area → Kansas City

Fans watching live from Algeria face an even harsher calendar. Algeria’s three group-stage matches kick off locally at about:

2 a.m. → 4 a.m. → 3 a.m.

That gives Algeria the highest overall Fan Fatigue Score in the study: 77.0 out of 100.

"Fans plan tickets, flights and hotels. They rarely plan recovery," said dr. Ghalchi "But a World Cup schedule can pile up quickly: late nights, long travel days, hot weather, alcohol, dehydration and poor sleep. For most healthy adults, that is manageable with common sense. For older fans or people with heart, blood pressure, metabolic or respiratory conditions, it is worth being more deliberate."

Top 10: the most fatigued World Cup fanbases

Rank Country Fan Fatigue Score Group-stage route Home-country kickoff times 1 Algeria 77.0 Kansas City → San Francisco Bay Area → Kansas City 2 a.m.; 4 a.m.; 3 a.m. 2 Congo DR 67.9 Houston → Guadalajara → Atlanta 6 p.m.; 3 a.m.; 12:30 a.m. 3 Czechia 66.4 Guadalajara → Atlanta → Mexico City 4 a.m.; 6 p.m.; 3 a.m. 4 Croatia 65.3 Dallas → Toronto → Philadelphia 10 p.m.; 1 a.m.; 11 p.m. 5 Uzbekistan 62.2 Mexico City → Houston → Atlanta 7 a.m.; 10 p.m.; 4:30 a.m. 6 South Africa 59.7 Mexico City → Atlanta → Monterrey 9 p.m.; 6 p.m.; 3 a.m. 7 Bosnia and Herzegovina 58.7 Toronto → Los Angeles → Seattle 9 p.m.; 9 p.m.; 9 p.m. 8 England 57.8 Dallas → Boston → New York/New Jersey 9 p.m.; 9 p.m.; 10 p.m. 9 Scotland 56.0 Boston → Boston → Miami 2 a.m.; 11 p.m.; 11 p.m. 10 Morocco 55.6 New York/New Jersey → Boston → Atlanta 11 p.m.; 11 p.m.; 11 p.m.

Findings fans will argue about

Bosnia and Herzegovina fans have the longest in-person route. Their group-stage path, Toronto → Los Angeles → Seattle, covers an estimated 3,143 stadium-to-stadium miles, the longest route in the analysis.

Eight countries hit the maximum sleep-disruption score. Algeria, Croatia, Scotland, Morocco, Tunisia, Iraq, Qatar and Paraguay all have three group-stage match windows that fall heavily inside a normal 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. sleep window in their home countries.

Scotland and Morocco fans may want to warn their bosses. Scotland’s first match kicks off around 2 a.m. at home, followed by two 11 p.m. kickoffs. Morocco gets three straight 11 p.m. kickoffs.

The Netherlands tops the heat watchlist. Its Dallas → Houston → Kansas City route ranks highest in the model’s thermal-stress proxy. Portugal, Curaçao, Sweden and France also appear near the top.

Host-nation fans are not completely spared. U.S. fans face an estimated 1,930 stadium-to-stadium miles across Los Angeles → Seattle → Los Angeles. Canada’s Toronto → Vancouver → Vancouver route covers about 2,086 miles. Mexico has the easiest host-nation route in the model, at about 591 miles.

The index does not claim that any host city is unsafe or that any fanbase is unhealthy. It is a comparative planning tool. The question it asks is simple: whose group stage will be hardest on the body clock?

"Fatigue is cumulative," said Apollo House physician spokesperson. "Sleep debt, heat, dehydration, alcohol, long periods of sitting and disrupted meals can all affect how someone feels and functions. The point is not to scare fans. It is to help them plan."

Why this matters

The 2026 World Cup will take place across 16 host cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. FIFA’s official schedule lists all times in Eastern Time and notes that the schedule is subject to change.

Heat is already part of the wider tournament conversation. World Weather Attribution found that 26 matches could be expected to take place in conditions of at least 26°C WBGT, a heat-stress threshold where cooling measures are generally recommended, and five matches could reach 28°C WBGT, where FIFPRO guidance advises postponement. WBGT, or Wet Bulb Globe Temperature, measures heat stress more broadly than air temperature by accounting for temperature, humidity, wind speed, sun angle and solar radiation.

Methodology

The Apollo House Fan Fatigue Index scored all 48 national fanbases across six weighted categories:

Factor Weight What it measured Travel burden 30% Great-circle stadium-to-stadium distance across each team’s three group-stage venues. Sleep disruption 30% Match-window overlap with a 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. sleep window in the team’s capital-city time zone. Thermal-stress proxy 15% Host-city heat tier adjusted by local kickoff time. This is a planning proxy, not a weather forecast. Rest compression 10% Average time between group-stage kickoffs. Host time-zone swing 5% Time-zone changes between group-stage venues. Altitude exposure 10% Highest host-city elevation reached during the group stage.

Distances are great-circle estimates between stadium locations. They do not include the trip from a fan’s home country to the first venue, airport transfers, layovers, driving routes, hotel locations or additional tourism travel.

For countries with multiple time zones, the model used the capital-city time zone for consistency.

About Apollo House NYC

Apollo House NYC is a physician-led longevity clinic at 873 Broadway in New York City. Its services include medical fitness, nutrition, metabolic health, diagnostics, recovery, aesthetics and physician-led care.

https://thenewsfront.com/algeria-fans-get-the-world-cups-roughest-draw-off-the-pitch-fan-fatigue-index-finds/