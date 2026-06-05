Levi & Korsinsky Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC)

NEW YORK, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) shares fell approximately 50% on June 1, 2026, after the company disclosed that the FDA had raised class-wide safety concerns about PRC2-targeting agents -- the drug class to which Fulcrum's lead candidate pociredir belongs -- citing potential risk of secondary malignancies. Shareholders who lost money on their FULC investment are encouraged to submit their information here . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The disclosure, made via Form 8-K after market hours on June 1, 2026, announced that Fulcrum had immediately discontinued the pociredir program and launched a strategic review. Pociredir was the company's lead pipeline candidate for sickle cell disease and was in early clinical development. CEO Alex Sapir had stated during the Q1 2026 earnings call on April 27, 2026 that "pociredir has continued to be generally well tolerated with no treatment-related serious adverse events reported to date."

Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether Fulcrum Therapeutics may have failed to adequately disclose material risks to investors prior to the June 1, 2026 announcement. The investigation also examines the company's 10-K filed February 24, 2026, which disclosed a $25.1 million long-term lease commitment, and assesses whether risk factor disclosures adequately described general clinical and regulatory uncertainties. The investigation also notes that proxy materials filed April 30, 2026 did not reference any strategic review, consistent with their focus on governance and compensation matters rather than operational updates.

If you purchased Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the FULC Investigation

Q: What is the FULC securities investigation about? A: A securities investigation has been initiated concerning Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) regarding whether the company adequately disclosed material risks related to its lead candidate pociredir prior to the FDA's class-wide safety concerns about PRC2-targeting agents. Shares fell approximately 50% after the disclosure, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the FULC investigation? A: Investors who purchased FULC stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do FULC investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: If the investigation proceeds to legal action, a lead plaintiff is the investor the court appoints to represent the group of affected investors. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Contacting the firm during the investigation phase preserves that option.

Q: What if I already sold my FULC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought FULC and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Why should investors choose Levi & Korsinsky? A: Ranked among top securities litigation firms by ISS for seven consecutive years. Recovered hundreds of millions for shareholders with extensive federal court experience.

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