Levi & Korsinsky Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Shake Shack (SHAK)

NEW YORK, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) had previously declined considerably following its May earnings; from a pre-drop price of $96.52, the stock slid 27.28 (28.26%) on May 7, 2026. On June 2, 2026, shareholders saw another 9-10% of their investment wiped out after management slashed several major full-year 2026 financial targets and nearly ever second quarter target issued during its first quarter earnings just 26 days earlier. Shareholders who lost money on SHAK are encouraged to submit their information to Levi & Korsinsky . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On May 7, 2026, CEO Rob Lynch told investors: "We are reiterating our 2026 guidance for Shake-Shack sales, restaurant-level margins and our long-term financial targets." On that same call, management broadened adjusted EBITDA guidance to $230-$245 million and was “confident in [their] guidance for Q2 at 3% to 5% comp growth.” Twenty-six days later, on June 2, 2026, the Company cut Q2 revenue guidance from $424-$428 million to $415-$420 million, reduced same-shack sales growth to 2.5-3%, lowered restaurant-level profit margin guidance from 24-24.5% to 22-23%. The Company further trimmed full-year profit margins, adjusted EBITDA, and net income projections. Management attributed the cuts to “the current macroeconomic uncertainty, competitive landscape, and related impacts.”

The factors cited on June 2 did not emerge overnight. As early as the Q4 2025 call on February 26, 2026, Lynch described "a new level of confidence and capability" positioning the Company for "additional cost savings and further expansion in 2026 and beyond." On May 7, 2026, Lynch claimed management was “highly confident in our guide for Q2.”

If you purchased Shake Shack shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your rights with Levi & Korsinsky . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the SHAK Investigation

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Shake Shack made materially false or misleading statements regarding its Q2 and FY 2026 financial outlook -- including revenue, margins, same-shack sales growth, and EBITDA targets -- which were issued or reiterated as recently as May 7, 2026, and materially cut just 26 days later. When the second quarter guidance was revealed, the stock price declined sharply on May 7, 2026. When the guidance was revised downward on June 2, 2026, the stock price declined even further.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the SHAK investigation? A: Investors who purchased SHAK stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do SHAK investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my SHAK shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought SHAK and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities fraud investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.