New York, USA, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Validated by new data from Paysafe Research detailing crypto's transformative role in online sports betting, CCPayment, a leading provider of enterprise-grade Web3 payment infrastructure, is urging operators to leverage its mature Wallet System API for high-concurrency prediction markets and iGaming platforms.





As the industry prepares for the massive $240 billion liquidity event projected for this year's prediction market sector, operators must ensure their payment rails are stable. The surge of tens of thousands of simultaneous users, particularly during in-play wagering for a major event like the June 11 World Cup kickoff, often causes legacy Web3 gateways relying on RPC nodes and temporary invoices to overload and crash.

"Decoupling the payment infrastructure from the core matching engine is no longer a luxury; it’s an engineering necessity," a spokesperson for CCPayment stated. "To support the high-frequency trading required by modern decentralized wagering, platforms need proven, specialized API infrastructure, not unverified payment checkouts."

To solve this concurrency bottleneck, CCPayment's established Wallet System API leverages a highly robust permanent deposit address architecture. This allows prediction market operators to map isolated blockchain addresses directly to individual user IDs. The moment a user sends funds (such as USDC or USDT stablecoins) via low-fee EVM chains, a secure Webhook triggers a real-time balance update on the DApp. Having successfully processed immense volumes across the Web3 ecosystem, this mature architecture eliminates node-syncing issues and enables sub-second deposit times, capturing impulse liquidity during live matches with zero friction.

Furthermore, platforms leveraging high-speed Layer-1 solutions for order matching, such as Injective (INJ), can seamlessly integrate the CCPayment API to manage the complex stablecoin onboarding and cross-chain routing in the background, achieving a seamless "checkout closed loop" on the frontend.

With fewer than 15 days left until the tournament begins, the window to upgrade payment infrastructure is closing. Operators must act now to secure their World Cup liquidity with battle-tested solutions.

To secure World Cup liquidity and explore the implementation details, read CCPayment’s full Operational Guide to Prediction Market Wallets.

About CCPayment CCPayment is a leading enterprise Web3 payment infrastructure that bridges the gap between decentralized liquidity and high-performance business operations. Moving far beyond simple payment gateways, CCPayment offers a complete ecosystem of modular financial solutions. By integrating our robust infrastructure, businesses gain instant access to advanced sub-wallet isolation, automated stablecoin clearing, seamless fiat on/off ramps, and institutional-grade security. We empower prediction markets and scaling enterprises to handle million-level concurrency without compromising on speed or compliance.

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