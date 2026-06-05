Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. Announces the Delivery of One LNG Carrier, One Dual-Fuel Medium Gas Carrier and Fleet Employment Updates

ATHENS, Greece, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (the "Company", "CCEC", "we" or "us") (NASDAQ: CCEC), an international owner of ocean-going vessels, today announced the delivery of LNG Carrier ("LNG/C") Archimidis on June 2, 2026, and dual-fuel medium gas carrier Aristogenis on June 4, 2026, as well as new time charter employment secured for three LCO2/LPG carriers and two LNG carriers.

Fleet Update — LCO2/LPG Fleet

As previously announced, the Company took delivery of its second LCO2/multi-gas carrier, the Amadeus (Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. Ltd., 22,000 cbm), on April 30, 2026. The vessel has since commenced a 12-month time charter, effective May 21, 2026. Its sister vessel, the Alkimos (Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. Ltd., 22,000 cbm), is expected to be delivered from the shipyard on September 30, 2026, and has been fixed on a seven-month time charter. Both time charters are subject to final vetting clearance.

On June 4, 2026, the Company also took delivery of the dual-fuel medium gas carrier Aristogenis (Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. Ltd., 45,000 cbm), which commenced a 12-month time charter upon delivery from the shipyard.

Fleet Update — LNG Carriers

The LNG/C Archimidis, delivered from the shipyard on June 2, 2026, and the LNG/C Agamemnon (HD Hyundai Samho Co., Ltd., 174,000 cbm), expected to be delivered on June 17, 2026, have both secured bridging time charter employment with a major energy company through March 2027.

Upon completion of these charters, both vessels will commence the previously announced long-term charters originally allocated to the LNG/C Athlos and LNG/C Archon, with firm periods of five years and seven years, respectively, each including an additional five-year option at the charterer's discretion.

In aggregate, the five-time charters are expected to generate approximately $87.4 million in gross revenue over their firm periods.

As a result, CCEC's contracted revenue backlog now stands at approximately $3.1 billion, with an average remaining firm charter duration of 6.7 years. Including all charterer extension options, the Company’s backlog would increase to approximately $4.6 billion, with an average duration of 9.8 years.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC), an international shipping company, is a leading platform of gas carriage solutions with a focus on energy transition. CCEC’s in-the-water fleet includes 17 high specification vessels, including 13 latest generation LNG/Cs, one legacy Neo-Panamax container vessel, one dual-fuel medium gas carrier and two handy LCO 2 /multi-gas carriers. In addition, CCEC’s under-construction fleet includes eight additional latest generation LNG/Cs, five dual-fuel medium gas carriers and two handy LCO2/multi-gas carriers, to be delivered between the second quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2029.

For more information about the Company, please visit: www.capitalcleanenergycarriers.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, among other things, statements related to CCEC’s delivery of strategic goals, ability to pursue growth opportunities and expectations or objectives regarding future vessel deliveries and share repurchase, charter rate and revenue expectations, are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the stated or forecasted results to be materially different from those anticipated. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of forward-looking statements and other risks and uncertainties, see “Risk Factors” in our annual report filed with the SEC on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed on April 27, 2026. Unless required by law, CCEC expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in its views or expectations, to conform them to actual results or otherwise. CCEC does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Details:

Investor Relations / Media

Brian Gallagher

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +44 (770) 368 4996

E-mail: b.gallagher@capitalmaritime.com