May Small Business Filings Increase 36% From Previous Year

NEW YORK and ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 281 commercial Subchapter V elections within Chapter 11 in May 2026 represented a 36% increase over the 207 filings recorded in May 2025, according to data provided by Epiq AACER, the leading provider of United States bankruptcy filing data.

Key May 2026 data include:

51,772 total bankruptcy filings, a 7% increase from May 2025 (48,279).

48,918 individual bankruptcy filings, an 8% increase from May 2025 (45,473).

31,668 individual Chapter 7 filings, a 10% increase from May 2025 (28,680).



“May data shows a steady uptick in bankruptcy activity, particularly among small businesses,” said Michael Hunter, Vice President of Epiq AACER. “The trend highlights the cumulative impact of elevated interest rates, inflation, and operating costs. As access to affordable credit remains constrained, more businesses and consumers are turning to restructuring tools to stabilize and reset financially.”

In May 2026, there were:

17,146 individual Chapter 13 filings, a 3% increase from May 2025 (16,685).

2806 overall commercial filings, a 0.1% decrease from May 2025 (2,806).

684 commercial Chapter 11 filings, a 7% decrease from May 2025 (739).

29 Chapter 12 filings, a streamlined restructuring designed specifically for family farms and fisheries, a 7% increase from May 2025 (27).

“Elevated costs, expensive credit and geopolitical instability continue to put pressure on households and businesses,” said Amy Quackenboss, Executive Director at the American Bankruptcy Institute (ABI). “Bankruptcy offers a proven process for businesses and families to reduce debt and move forward financially.”

Comparing the May 2026 numbers to the April 2026 totals, only commercial Chapter 11 filings registered an increase.

Commercial Chapter 11 filings increased 6% from April’s total of 646.

Total filings decreased 8% from April’s total of 56,443.

Individual filings decreased 8% from April’s total of 53,359.

Individual Chapter 7s decreased 10% from April’s total of 35,222.

Individual Chapter 13s decreased 5% from April’s total of 18,002.

Commercial filings decreased 9% from April’s total of 3084.

Subchapter V elections decreased 6% from April’s total of 300.

Chapter 12 filings decreased 53% from March’s total of 62.

ABI partners with Epiq Bankruptcy to provide the most current bankruptcy filing data for analysts, researchers, and members of the news media. Epiq Bankruptcy is the leading provider of data, technology, and services for companies operating in the business of bankruptcy. Its Bankruptcy Analytics subscription service provides on-demand access to the industry’s most dynamic bankruptcy data, updated daily. Learn more at bankruptcy.epiqglobal.com/analytics.

About Epiq

Epiq, a technology and services leader, takes on large-scale and complex tasks for corporations, law firms, and the courts by integrating people, process, technology, and data intelligence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline legal, compliance, and settlement administration workflows to drive efficiency, minimize risk, and improve cost savings. With a presence in 17 countries, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn how Epiq and its 4000 people worldwide create meaningful change at epiqglobal.com.



About ABI

ABI is the largest multi-disciplinary, nonpartisan organization dedicated to research and education on matters related to insolvency. ABI was founded in 1982 to provide Congress and the public with unbiased analysis of bankruptcy issues. The ABI membership includes nearly 10,000 attorneys, accountants, bankers, judges, professors, lenders, turnaround specialists, and other bankruptcy professionals, providing a forum for the exchange of ideas and information. For additional information on ABI, visit www.abi.org. For additional conference information, visit http://www.abi.org/calendar-of-events.

Press Contacts

John Lute

Senior Director, Marketing, Epiq

John.Lute@epiqglobal.com



John Hartgen

Public Affairs Officer, ABI

jhartgen@abi.org