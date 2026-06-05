Global Norovirus Outbreaks, Ebola Emergency and Rising Disease Threats Highlight Growing Need for TOMI Environmental Solutions' SteraMist Technology

FREDERICK, Md., June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global leader in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today addressed the heightened relevance and accelerating demand for its SteraMist ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP) technology. As national public health agencies, wastewater monitoring networks, and global health organizations report a sharp increase in infectious disease alerts, ranging from community norovirus surges to high-consequence viral threats like Ebola, institutions worldwide are increasingly seeking scalable, automated biosecurity solutions.

National public health data indicates sustained norovirus concentrations across multiple geographic regions, prolonging historical winter transmission peaks directly into late spring. This persistent surge is evidenced by recent incidents impacting hikers along Southern California’s Pacific Crest Trail, alongside multiple 2026 cruise ship outbreaks tracked by the CDC, including an outbreak aboard the Caribbean Princess that sickened more than 100 passengers and crew members.

Norovirus exhibits exceptional environmental stability and survives exposure to standard alcohol-based hand sanitizers, presenting substantial operational and financial liabilities for enclosed, high-density environments. SteraMist delivers validated, automated efficacy for norovirus contamination control, providing critical remediation for vulnerable, high-traffic industries such as:

Hospitals and healthcare systems

Hotels, hospitality, and corporate environments

Cruise lines and travel companies

Schools, universities, and public venues

Airports and transportation hubs

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology facilities

Government agencies and emergency response organizations

Military and defense facilities

Originally developed with support from the U.S. Department of Defense, SteraMist’s patented iHP technology is engineered to rapidly disinfect large spaces while minimizing operational downtime. Beyond commercial applications, TOMI maintains active support for specialized medical transport groups and Regional Emerging Special Pathogen Treatment Centers (RESPTCs) managing high-consequence containment, aligning with recent global alerts issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding the expanding Ebola emergency in Africa, as well as ongoing global alerts for hantavirus.

“The current convergence of widespread community norovirus outbreaks and severe pathogen threats emerging globally highlights that modern infectious disease preparedness requires automated, high-level technology,” stated Dr. Halden Shane, CEO of TOMI Environmental Solutions. “Our SteraMist iHP technology provides an unmatched, validated disinfection that ensures thorough biocidal efficacy, whether SteraMist is used for remediating a local norovirus disruption, protecting aerospace infrastructure for NASA, managing hantavirus risks, or deploying to safeguard healthcare infrastructure from Ebola.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, TOMI’s SteraMist platform gained significant attention as organizations sought proven methods to reduce contamination risks. Today, with norovirus, Ebola, and other infectious disease threats once again dominating headlines, the industry is witnessing the early stages of a major, long-term demand cycle for advanced infection-control technologies.

TOMI’s technology addresses an exceptionally broad spectrum of pathogens, allowing for versatile deployment across multiple mission-critical industries. As institutions transition toward ongoing preparedness and preventative biosecurity strategies, TOMI is well-positioned to lead a multi-year expansion in global environmental decontamination spending.

For more information about SteraMist and TOMI Environmental Solutions, visit SteraMist.com.

About TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit https://www.steramist.com or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to TOMI’s products and services to serve the emergency sector. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to acquire new customers and expands sales; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

John Nesbett/Zach Nevas

IMS Investor Relations

tomi@imsinvestorrelations.com