CALX Deadline Alert: The Gross Law Firm Reminds Calix, Inc. (CALX) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on July 27, 2026

NEW YORK, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX).

Shareholders who purchased shares of CALX during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/calix-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=187452&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: January 28, 2026 to April 21, 2026

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s first quarter margins had significantly benefited from advanced purchasing of memory components; (2) the Company’s advanced supply of memory components was dwindling; (3) as a result, the Company was experiencing negative margin pressure as it was forced to purchase memory components at rising market prices; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s margins, business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: July 27, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/calix-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=187452&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of CALX during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is July 27, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903

