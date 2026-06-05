Live Oak Public Library and Johnson-Laux Construction Receive Job Order Contracting Award of Merit from Gordian

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, provider of data-driven solutions for all phases of the building lifecycle, is excited to announce Live Oak Public Library and Johnson-Laux Construction as recipients of a 2025 Job Order Contracting (JOC) Award of Merit for their $1.45 million project to renovate the historic Carnegie Library. A panel of industry experts selected the project for its exemplary use of JOC best practices, strong collaboration and positive impact on the community.

Originally opened in 1914, during the days of segregation, the Carnegie Library was Savannah, Georgia’s first freestanding public library for African Americans. Already slated for renovation, the building suffered catastrophic structural failure and flooding from Tropical Storm Debby in 2024, rendering it unusable and in need of significant structural restoration.

“I’m proud to support projects where Job Order Contracting’s proven collaborative approach helps teams deliver meaningful results,” said Terry Johnson, Account Manager at Gordian. “By working side by side, Live Oak Public Library, Johnson-Laux Construction and Gordian’s project team restored a cherished landmark, ensuring it honors its history while remaining an active cultural and educational resource.”

JOC is an Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) construction delivery method that allows many projects to be completed through a single, competitively awarded contract. To rebuild and restore the historic landmark, Live Oak Public Library leveraged the Gordian Cooperative Job Order Contract through Sourcewell via the Georgia Department of Administrative Services, State Purchasing Division, statewide contract (Sourcewell/NJPA Contract #99999-SPD-S20160216). Awarded Contractor Johnson-Laux Construction restructured the foundation and installed a stormwater system to prevent flooding in nearby homes. These efforts further helped modernize the Carnegie Library while preserving its legacy.

“This wasn’t just about repairing a building,” said Kevin Johnson, President at Johnson-Laux Construction. “The Carnegie Library project gave our team the opportunity to help restore a meaningful piece of history that has served the Savannah community for generations and now can continue doing so. We're grateful to have worked alongside Live Oak Public Library and Gordian on a project that will continue benefiting the community for years to come.”

The success of the project allowed the library to be reopened to the public as the Carnegie Library Heritage Center, a special collections library and research center featuring museum-quality exhibits, oral histories and interactive displays dedicated to preserving greater Savannah's Black history and celebrating its present and future impact on the community.

“This project highlights the power of Job Order Contracting to turn urgent challenges into lasting community impact,” said Lotta Bager, Chief Operations Officer at Gordian. “This restoration from Live Oak Public Library and Johnson-Laux Construction honors the past while serving the future.”

Read more about Live Oak Public Library’s award-winning project here.

Members of the public and press are invited to attend the presentation of Live Oak Public Library’s and Johnson-Laux Construction, LLC’s JOC Award of Merit on Wednesday, June 17. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. EST, with photos to follow, and will be held at the project site: Carnegie Library, 537 E. Henry St., Savannah, GA 31401. For more information, contact Betsy McCullar, Director of Communications and Partnerships at Live Oak Public Library: McCullarE@liveoakpl.org.

To learn more about the award program, all of the award recipients and their transformative JOC projects, please visit Job Order Contracting Awards.

About the Awards

Gordian’s Job Order Contracting Awards is an annual award program recognizing innovative uses of Job Order Contracting (JOC). Submissions are judged on their adherence to JOC best practices, innovation, complexity, special circumstances, community impact and overall time and cost savings. The Job Order Contracting Awards recognize projects completed the previous year, and nominations are submitted by agency owners, contractors or Gordian Account Managers.​ The program’s highest honor, The Harry H. Mellon Award of Excellence in Job Order Contracting, is named for Harry H. Mellon, the creator of JOC and founder of Gordian.