Companies mentioned:

Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE)

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ: RKLB)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL)



CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American News Group News Commentary -- Public-market interest in the space sector has broadened well beyond rocket launches alone, with investors increasingly tracking companies tied to aerospace infrastructure, research platforms, communications systems, Earth observation, and specialized flight capabilities.[cite:168][cite:173] That broader framing helps explain why a small company built around a supersonic aircraft fleet can suddenly become more visible when it crosses an index threshold.

On June 1, 2026, Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET) was mentioned on Fox Business during a segment featuring investment analyst Hilary Kramer, offering viewers a concise overview of the company in the context of the broader market discussion. For readers who want to watch that segment, it is available here.

Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET) has announced that it will be added to the Russell 3000 Index effective when U.S. markets open on June 29, 2026, as part of the annual Russell index reconstitution.[cite:148] For a niche aerospace company, the event matters less as a standalone catalyst than as a signal that the stock may now appear in more institutional screens, broader market references, and index-linked products.[cite:148]

Key Takeaways:

Russell 3000 inclusion ahead: Starfighters Space has announced that it will be added to the Russell 3000 Index effective when U.S. markets open on June 29, 2026, a milestone that can increase visibility among institutional investors and index-linked strategies.[cite:148]

Starfighters Space has announced that it will be added to the Russell 3000 Index effective when U.S. markets open on June 29, 2026, a milestone that can increase visibility among institutional investors and index-linked strategies.[cite:148] A differentiated aerospace asset: The company operates a fleet of seven flight-ready F-104 supersonic jet aircraft at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, giving it a specialized platform that can support research, testing, training, and air-launch related missions.[cite:152]

The company operates a fleet of seven flight-ready F-104 supersonic jet aircraft at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, giving it a specialized platform that can support research, testing, training, and air-launch related missions.[cite:152] Not a typical space stock: Unlike companies centered on orbital broadband, satellite imagery, or rocket launch cadence, Starfighters is positioned around reusable airborne infrastructure tied to commercial, research, and defense-adjacent aerospace applications.[cite:152]

Unlike companies centered on orbital broadband, satellite imagery, or rocket launch cadence, Starfighters is positioned around reusable airborne infrastructure tied to commercial, research, and defense-adjacent aerospace applications.[cite:152] Institutional visibility may matter: Index inclusion does not change fundamentals by itself, but it can expand awareness and screening eligibility for smaller public companies operating in niche sectors.[cite:148]

Index inclusion does not change fundamentals by itself, but it can expand awareness and screening eligibility for smaller public companies operating in niche sectors.[cite:148] Execution still matters: The opportunity rests less on the index event itself and more on whether Starfighters can translate its uncommon aircraft fleet and strategic location into durable commercial traction over time.[cite:148][cite:152]



What the Company Actually Owns

Starfighters Space says it operates a fleet of seven flight-ready F-104 supersonic aircraft located at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.[cite:152] According to the company, those aircraft can be configured for air-launch missions, hypersonic and microgravity research, aerospace testing, military training, and other specialized support roles tied to commercial spaceflight and advanced aerospace operations.[cite:152]

That gives Starfighters an identity that differs from most listed space-related companies. It is not primarily a launch provider, a satellite-network operator, or a data-analytics company built around orbital assets. Instead, it is built around reusable airborne infrastructure that may be useful across several adjacent mission categories if demand develops as management expects.[cite:152]

Readers looking for a closer view of the company can review its investor materials at Starfighters Space Investor Relations.[cite:152] More detailed background on the company is available on its USA News Group coverage page.

Why the Russell 3000 Addition Matters

Russell 3000 membership does not alter a company's business fundamentals, but inclusion can improve visibility with institutions, portfolio managers, and systematic investors that use Russell indexes as a screening or benchmarking tool.[cite:148] For smaller public companies, that can matter because broader awareness sometimes precedes deeper due diligence, especially in sectors where public comparables remain relatively limited.[cite:148]

Starfighters described the inclusion as an important milestone in its evolution as a publicly traded company.[cite:148] At a minimum, the move places FJET into a more recognizable equity-market framework at a time when investors continue to sort through which public space and aerospace names have differentiated operating assets and plausible long-term commercial relevance.[cite:148][cite:152] More detailed background on the company is available on its USA News Group coverage page.

A Public-Space Sector With Many Models

One challenge in analyzing the public-space trade is that the category now includes very different kinds of companies. Some are tied to launch economics, some to satellite-enabled communications, some to Earth observation and analytics, and others to human spaceflight or adjacent aerospace infrastructure.[cite:168][cite:173]

That diversity can blur comparisons, but it also helps explain why investors increasingly focus on business-model clarity. In Starfighters' case, the appeal is not that it resembles the largest companies in the sector, but that it offers exposure to a more specialized operational niche from a strategically important location in the U.S. space ecosystem.[cite:152]

The Peer Group

Starfighters sits alongside a peer set that spans several distinct public-market approaches to space and aerospace. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) remains one of the best-known listed names tied to commercial human spaceflight, and recent market commentary has highlighted how quickly sentiment in that segment can shift when broader developments refocus attention on the limited number of publicly traded pure-play spaceflight names.[cite:153]

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ: RKLB) represents a more operationally mature end of the sector, with recent updates highlighting a revenue beat, a record launch contract, and the completion of its acquisition of Motiv Space Systems to expand its robotics capabilities.[cite:166][cite:175] For investors, Rocket Lab is a useful benchmark for what a scaled public-space operating platform can look like when launch, spacecraft systems, and acquisitions all begin to reinforce one another.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) remains one of the market's highest-profile satellite communications stories. The company recently reported first-quarter results that missed estimates while maintaining that it remained on track to meet 2026 guidance, illustrating how intensely the market is still weighing execution risk against the long-term promise of space-based connectivity.[cite:168]

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) represents another side of the public-space theme through Earth observation and geospatial data. While its business differs meaningfully from Starfighters', it remains part of the same investable conversation around listed space infrastructure and services companies that allow investors to express a view on the broader sector without relying on a single business model.[cite:173]

Across this group, the common thread is not operational similarity but investor classification. Each name gives the market a different lens on where public capital is flowing across the modern space and aerospace landscape, and Starfighters' Russell inclusion may help it become more visible within that conversation.[cite:148][cite:173]

What to Watch From Here

For Starfighters, the next stage of the story is likely to revolve around commercial proof rather than index mechanics. Investors will likely watch for evidence that the company's specialized aircraft fleet, Kennedy Space Center footprint, and mission-flexible operating model can translate into recurring commercial activity and stronger market recognition over time.[cite:152]

The Russell 3000 event may broaden visibility, but the core question remains whether Starfighters can convert a differentiated aerospace platform into sustained operating traction. That is the more important issue for any investor trying to determine whether FJET is simply an unusual listed asset or the early outline of a more durable public-market aerospace business.[cite:148][cite:152] More detailed background on the company is available on its USA News Group coverage page.

TRACK THE TREND WITH EAGLE EYE:

To help investors track sentiment and market-forum activity around developing stories like this one, MIQ offers Eagle Eye, a free investor-signal tool that scans market-forum discussion for emerging trends.[cite:133] It is available to everyone at EagleEye.usanewsgroup.com as a research aid --- not investment advice --- to help investors make more informed decisions.[cite:133]

CONTACT:

USA News Group

info@USANewsgroup.com

604-265-2873



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American News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group Limited, a company incorporated under the laws on Ireland ("MIQL"). This article is being distributed by USA News Group on behalf of MIQL. MIQL has been paid a fee for Starfighters Space, Inc. advertising and digital media from Creative Direct Marketing Group ("CDMG"). There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Starfighters Space, Inc. and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this article or email as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQL does not own any shares of Starfighters Space, Inc. but reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Starfighters Space, Inc. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company; no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been reviewed and approved on behalf of Starfighters Space, Inc. by CDMG; this is a digital media distribution.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our article is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This publication contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this publication include that demand for U.S. aerodynamic and hypersonic test infrastructure will continue to accelerate; that Starfighters Space, Inc.'s F-104 platform will provide testing capabilities at the cadence and conditions described; that the Company's expansion to Midland, Texas will proceed as planned; that the Company will retain and grow its existing customer base; that comparable companies will perform as expected. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting the reader to understand the Company's business, however such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include changing governmental laws and policies; the Company's ability to obtain and retain necessary licensing; political and competitive risks; failure of forecasts and assumptions to come to fruition; and other unforeseen circumstances. The publisher of this article does not take responsibility for the accuracy of any statements made by the issuing company or its representatives. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and the publisher undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCES:

[1] Starfighters Space, Inc. / Yahoo Finance, "Starfighters Space (NYSE: FJET) Added to Membership of Russell 3000® Index," June 3, 2026.[cite:148]

[2] Starfighters Space Investor Relations, company overview and operating description, including Kennedy Space Center location and fleet details.[cite:152]

[3] Public market and company-news references for comparable companies cited, including Virgin Galactic, Rocket Lab, AST SpaceMobile, and Planet Labs.[cite:153][cite:166][cite:168][cite:173]

[4] Eagle Eye investor-signal tool description.[cite:133]