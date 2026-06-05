EPSO-G Group signs EUR 160 million credit facility agreements with Swedbank

New energy group EPSO-G (legal entity code 302826889, registered office address: Laisvės pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania)

New energy group EPSO-G and Swedbank in Lithuania have signed two credit facility agreements totaling EUR 160 million. The facilities will be available as needed for a period of two years, with an option to extend the agreements for an additional year.

EPSO-G group consists of the holding company EPSO-G and its six direct subsidiaries Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, EPSO-G Invest, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in Rheinmetall Defence Lietuva, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

Enclosed: Press Release

For more information, contact

Gediminas Petrauskas, communication partner of EPSO-G

Tel: +370 610 63306, email: gediminas.petrauskas@epsog.lt

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