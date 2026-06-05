Bay Club Completes 12th Washington State Acquisition, Continuing Build-Out of Greater Seattle Market

SEATTLE, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bay Club Company ("Bay Club") today announces the acquisition of Tennis Center Sand Point ("Sand Point"), a premier indoor racquet facility in Northeast Seattle. The addition marks Bay Club's 12th location in Washington, added through five acquisitions since the company entered the market with PRO Club in 2023.

Bay Club's expansion in Seattle has been purposeful from the start. The company entered the region with a flagship acquisition in Bellevue, then built outward, adding a premium Edmonds sports resort with Harbor Square, suburban fitness access with 425 Fitness and Magnuson Athletic Club, and family and sports programming with Arena Sports. Each acquisition has served a specific role in building a regional network now spanning 12 clubs, offering members access to more than 25 distinct amenities.

Sand Point is the next step in that same approach. Positioned less than a mile from Arena Sports Magnuson, the facility adds more racquet access to the Seattle corridor and creates a more complete, connected experience for members across the campus.

The acquisition advances Bay Club's growth strategy: building interconnected regional campuses, enhancing them with diversified sports, outdoor recreation, and active lifestyle experiences, and deepening community through a flexible Shared Membership model, which allows up to 10 individuals to share a single membership.

"Every acquisition we've made in Seattle has been intentional," said Victor Woo, Executive Vice President, New Business Development at Bay Club. "We started with PRO Club as our foundation, and we've built outward from there—fitness, family sports, entertainment, and now even greater racquet depth in the Seattle corridor. Sand Point is the latest piece of that, and there is a significant runway for continued expansion in this region.”

Sand Point features 10 championship-caliber indoor tennis courts and offers year-round court access, private instruction, competitive leagues, and adaptive programming for players of all levels. The facility also includes a pro shop, café, and training technology, and brings an established membership community into the Bay Club network.

Bay Club was advised on the transaction by Kristin Macdonald of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP.

For more information about The Bay Club Company and its continued expansion, visit www.bayclubs.com .

ABOUT BAY CLUB

With a robust and growing portfolio of clubs spanning from San Diego to the Pacific Northwest, The Bay Club Company sits at the intersection of sports, outdoor recreation, and active lifestyle experiences across the West Coast. From elevated fitness and leisure facilities to engaging programming and amenities, Bay Club fosters a community of well-being, connection, and transformation across its portfolio.

Through its innovative Shared Membership concept, Bay Club recognizes that "family" extends beyond traditional boundaries, encompassing diverse connections with friends, neighbors, coworkers, and relatives — creating a vibrant community aligned with modern life. Bay Club demonstrates all the hallmarks of a high-growth subscription business supported by irreplaceable real estate.

For additional information on The Bay Club Company and its legacy, please visit www.bayclubs.com .

Media Contact:

Marissa Lucas

The Bay Club

media@bayclubs.com

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