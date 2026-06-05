Swiss UMEF's International Accreditation and Certification System

Ho Chi Minh City, TP HCM, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

International Accreditation and Certification System

From its early days, Swiss UMEF has aimed to build an international learning environment that not only focuses on professional knowledge but also develops adaptability, management thinking, and the ability to work in a global business environment.

Why does Swiss UMEF pursue international accreditation systems?

In postgraduate education, especially in international Master’s programs, educational quality is always a top priority. However, quality is not only reflected in the curriculum. It must also be demonstrated through independent international accreditation and recognition systems.

For Swiss UMEF, international accreditation is a long-term commitment to educational quality, operational transparency, and the practical value of its degrees for learners. Achieving accreditation and certification from Switzerland, the United States, and global education organizations reflects Swiss UMEF’s continuous efforts to improve academic programs, update teaching methods, develop faculty, and enhance the overall learning experience.

1. SAC - Swiss Accreditation Council

For any international university, recognition in its home country is the most important foundation for confirming its legal status and academic quality. In Switzerland, the Swiss Accreditation Council (SAC) is responsible for evaluating and recognizing higher education institutions under the Swiss Higher Education Act (HEdA/LEHE). Swiss UMEF’s SAC accreditation confirms that it is a recognized higher education institution operating under the supervision and standards of the Swiss government.

Swiss UMEF is proud to be the first private higher education institution in Geneva to achieve this highest level of federal accreditation in Switzerland.

To achieve SAC accreditation, Swiss UMEF must meet strict standards in governance, academic quality, faculty qualifications, and institutional operations. For learners, SAC accreditation ensures legal recognition and enhances the value of the degree. It also provides confidence when choosing an internationally recognized academic program with clear and credible value.

2. EduQua - Swiss Quality Label For Further Education Institutions

Swiss UMEF holds the eduQua certification, a recognized quality standard for training and continuing education institutions in Switzerland. This certification is officially recognized by the Swiss government and is currently applied by more than 1,000 educational institutions.

Swiss UMEF is certified by eduQua, the Swiss Quality and Management System organization.

Unlike many evaluation systems that only focus on the curriculum, eduQua pays special attention to the practical experience of learners. The evaluation criteria include teaching quality, the applicability of knowledge, student satisfaction, and professionalism in the training process.

Achieving the eduQua certification shows that Swiss UMEF focuses not only on academic quality but also on building a modern, practical learning environment and optimizing the experience for learners, especially working professionals.

3. CHEA - Council for Higher Education Accreditation (USA)

While Swiss accreditations help confirm the legal status and foundational quality of the university, recognition systems from the United States bring professional prestige in the global educational and business environment. CHEA (Council for Higher Education Accreditation) is a prestigious higher education accreditation organization in the US. It acts to recognize and supervise the quality of educational accreditation organizations.

Swiss UMEF is currently one of the few schools to achieve recognition through both ACBSP and IACBE - two leading international accreditation organizations in Business and Management sponsored by CHEA.

This shows that Swiss UMEF's academic programs are highly rated for their practical application and educational quality in the global business environment. This is an important factor that increases the prestige of the degree. It also creates more advantages when developing a career in international companies or multinational work environments.

3.1. ACBSP (Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs)

ACBSP is one of the world's leading prestigious accreditation organizations, focusing on "teaching excellence" for Business and Management programs.

For learners, ACBSP helps increase the value of the degree in the global business environment. This is also one of the accreditations highly valued by many international corporations in the US and Europe when recruiting personnel for management and leadership positions.

3.2. IACBE (International Accreditation Council for Business Education)

IACBE is an international accreditation organization that specializes in evaluating the "learning outcomes" of students after graduating from Business and Management programs.

The organization cares about the ability to apply knowledge, leadership capacity, and the career development of students after the program. This is an important accreditation that helps strengthen trust in the program. Learners not only receive the value of the degree but also improve their practical skills, ensuring long-term career development.

4. QS Stars - A Comprehensive 5-Star University Rating

QS Stars is one of the most prestigious university rating and ranking systems worldwide from the UK. It is based on many specific criteria related to the learner's experience and educational quality.

Swiss UMEF achieved the "QS Stars 5 Stars Overall" rating, which is the highest rating in the QS Stars system.

To achieve the 5-star standard, the school must prove consistent excellence in many important categories such as: teaching quality, employability, program strength, and online learning systems. Receiving a Master's degree from a 5-star university means that learners have access to a professional international learning environment and academic quality that meets global standards.

5. IEE & WES - Credential Evaluation in the US and Canada

Besides international accreditation systems, Swiss UMEF's degrees are also recognized by IEE (International Education Evaluations) and WES (World Education Services) - two leading prestigious international credential evaluation organizations in the US and Canada.

IEE: An organization specializing in evaluating the equivalency of international credentials with the US education system.

WES: A famous non-profit organization in the US and Canada, recognized by thousands of universities, businesses, and government agencies (including IRCC - Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada).

For learners aiming to work and develop an international career, recognition from IEE and WES will be the basis for their degrees to be used in applications for further study, employment, immigration, or professional evaluation in many countries.

At the same time, this is a huge advantage that expands opportunities to pursue a Doctoral degree, develop an international career, or settle in countries like the US and Canada.

International Accreditation: A Guarantee for the Learner's Future

When choosing an international Master's or Doctoral program, learners seek not only knowledge but also recognition, degree value, and long-term career development opportunities in the global labor market. Each accreditation is not just an academic standard, but also transparency, legal status, and the ability to be recognized in the international educational and business environment.

With an accreditation and recognition system spanning from Switzerland and the US to the UK, Swiss UMEF has built a standard international educational foundation. It combines academics, practical application, and global development orientation for learners. In an increasingly competitive labor market, the value of a degree lies not only in knowledge but also in its level of global recognition. And that is exactly why international accreditation is becoming an important foundation to help learners confidently develop their long-term careers.

IDEAS -Strategic Partner of Swiss UMEF in Vietnam

With over 15 years of experience in international education support, IDEAS has accompanied many Vietnamese students on their journey to pursue postgraduate programs at prestigious international institutions. As the strategic partner and admissions representative of Swiss UMEF in Vietnam, IDEAS helps students access Swiss-standard programs through a flexible Hybrid Learning model.

Swiss UMEF programs currently offered at IDEAS include:

These programs are designed with a practical orientation and use the European Credit Transfer and Accumulation System (ECTS). This creates favorable conditions for qualification recognition, academic transfer, and meets Swiss UMEF's international accreditation standards.

In particular, the Master of Science in Applied Artificial Intelligence (MSc AI) is a featured program at Swiss UMEF. It is built to combine AI strategic thinking with practical business management and operations. The program aims to develop high-quality human resources in Vietnam to meet the demands of digital transformation and global technology trends. Besides the formal curriculum, students in Vietnam can connect with AI experts through the Chief AI Officer - a professional community for leaders and managers in the AI era.

International Accreditation-Standard Learning Experience in Vietnam

Vietnamese learners can access Swiss UMEF's internationally accredited programs through its admissions partner, IDEAS. Students will also experience a learning ecosystem developed by IDEAS, which includes the IDEAS AI Platform, international learning resources from Cengage, the IDEAS LMS system, and specialized classes to enhance the learning experience and efficiency throughout their studies.

In addition to the core curriculum, IDEAS regularly organizes workshops, seminars, webinars, and specialized topics to help students update their practical knowledge and expand their professional networks. Notably, Swiss UMEF currently offers scholarship policies of up to 70% for students studying through IDEAS in Vietnam.

Swiss UMEF partners with IDEAS

About IDEAS

IDEAS is an educational support unit with more than 15 years of experience, helping Vietnamese students study postgraduate programs at prestigious international schools. As an academic partner of many schools with flexible online learning programs, IDEAS helps students save time, money and easily study and work at the same time. In addition, IDEAS also organizes specialized classes, workshops, seminars, webinars and trips to receive diplomas at international graduation ceremonies in the United States, Switzerland, France,...

Press Inquiries

IDEAS

info@ideas.edu.vn

+842822442244

https://ideas.edu.vn/

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