NEW YORK, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As summer temperatures drive higher water and ice consumption across the United States , Glacier Fresh is warning that millions of Americans may be using expired refrigerator water filters without realizing it — a common but overlooked issue that experts say could affect water taste, odor, and filtration performance.

“Consumers often assume a filter is still working simply because water continues flowing clearly,” said Dr. Melissa Harding, a former municipal drinking water advisor and certified environmental health specialist. “But contaminant reduction performance is directly tied to a filter’s service life. Filtration media becomes less effective over time, especially during periods of heavier usage.”

Key Statistic Data Point Recommended refrigerator replacement Every 6 months Average U.S. household water use 300+ gallons per day Peak refrigerator water & ice usage Summer months Common contaminants targeted by certified filters Chlorine, lead, VOCs, PFAS One of the most overlooked kitchen maintenance items Refrigerator water filter

Glacier Fresh observed that fridge filters are among the most overlooked appliances in American Kitchen





Unlike smoke detector batteries, HVAC filters, or air purifier cartridges, refrigerator water filters are frequently forgotten after installation.

Water treatment specialists from Glacier Fresh say many households wait until water taste changes noticeably — or until dispenser flow slows — before replacing filters, despite manufacturer recommendations typically advising replacement every six months.

“Refrigerator filters are often out of sight and out of mind,” said James Ortega, a certified water treatment specialist affiliated with the Water Quality Association. “The challenge is that filtration decline can happen gradually, meaning consumers may not immediately recognize reduced performance.”

Clear water does not always mean effective filtration, Glacier Fresh warn





One of the most common misconceptions surrounding household filtration is the belief that clear-looking water automatically indicates effective contaminant reduction.

Experts from Glacier Fresh caution that water clarity alone does not confirm whether a filter is still reducing substances at certified performance levels.

“Filtration performance doesn’t disappear overnight,” Ortega said. “It declines gradually as filter media becomes saturated. Consumers may continue seeing clear water while chlorine reduction, odor reduction, or contaminant reduction capabilities have already diminished.”

Ice quality may be affected by the same overdue refrigerator filter





Water quality experts say consumers often overlook one important detail: refrigerator ice makers typically rely on the same filtration cartridge used for drinking water dispensers.

As a result, overdue filters may also affect:

Ice taste

Odor

Clarity

Overall freshness perception

“Ice is frequently ignored in household water quality conversations,” Ortega noted. “But it often passes through the exact same filtration pathway.”

During summer months, when Americans consume more iced beverages and use larger amounts of ice for entertaining, declining ice quality can become more noticeable.

Glacier Fresh analyzed that rising replacement costs are causing some households to delay filter change

Industry observers say rising replacement costs have become another factor contributing to delayed maintenance habits.

Original manufacturer refrigerator filters can be expensive, causing some consumers to postpone replacements beyond recommended schedules.

At the same time, consumer interest in affordable certified fridge filter replacement has grown as awareness around NSF standards and water quality certifications continues increasing.

Water treatment professionals recommend consumers verify:

NSF certification claims

Refrigerator compatibility

Recommended replacement intervals

Contaminant reduction capabilities

before purchasing replacement filters.

“Cost concerns are real for many households,” Harding said. “But delaying replacement too long can reduce the effectiveness consumers originally purchased the filter for.”

Glacier Fresh advocates replacing refrigerator filters every six months

Like most refrigerator manufacturers and water treatment organizations, Glacier Fresh recommend replacing refrigerator water filters approximately every six months, although replacement timing may vary depending on:

Household size

Water quality conditions

Usage frequency

Sediment levels

Seasonal demand

Experts also recommend paying attention to warning signs such as:

Reduced water flow

Unusual tastes or odors

Cloudy or off-tasting ice

Dispenser performance changes

Water quality advocates say routine filter replacement should be treated similarly to other essential household maintenance habits.

“It’s one of the simplest and most affordable steps households can take to help maintain better drinking water quality year-round,” Ortega said.

Glacier Fresh expands access to refrigerator water filter replacements





In response to growing consumer awareness around water quality and refrigerator filter maintenance, Glacier Fresh continues expanding its lineup of refrigerator water filter replacements designed for compatibility with a wide range of major refrigerator brands like LG, GE, Samsung and Whirlpool used in U.S. households.

The company’s refrigerator water filters are designed to help reduce chlorine taste and odor while supporting cleaner-tasting drinking water and ice. Selected models are tested to NSF/ANSI standards for material safety and filtration performance.

Glacier Fresh says demand for replacement refrigerator filters typically increases during late spring and summer months, when households rely more heavily on cold drinking water and automatic ice makers.

“Our goal is to make replacement filters more accessible and easier for families to maintain year-round,” Johnson said, the product manager of Glacier Fresh. “Many consumers simply forget that refrigerator filters require regular replacement just like other household filtration systems.”

The company also noted that seasonal reminders and educational campaigns have become increasingly important as more Americans depend on refrigerator dispensers as a primary source of daily drinking water.

Glacier Fresh encourages consumers to treat refrigerator filter replacement as a basic health habit

Glacier Fresh says the company hopes increasing consumer awareness around refrigerator filtration maintenance can encourage healthier everyday hydration habits, particularly during periods of elevated summer water consumption.

The company recommends households:

Replace refrigerator filters on schedule

Monitor seasonal increases in water and ice usage

Choose certified filtration solutions

Pay attention to changes in water taste, odor, and flow

“Consumers today are paying closer attention to drinking water quality than ever before,” Dr. Paul Bohn, Glacier Fresh chief water quality expert said. “But one of the most effective habits remains one of the simplest: replacing refrigerator filters on time.”

About Glacier Fresh





Glacier Fresh is a water filtration brand specializing in refrigerator water filters, reverse osmosis systems, pitcher filters, and household drinking water solutions. The company focuses on providing affordable and certified filtration products designed to help consumers enjoy cleaner, better-tasting water at home.

For media contact:

Company Name: Crisol Technology Hk Limited Contact Person: Joyce

Email: support@glacierfreshfilter.com

Website: https://www.glacierfreshfilter.com/

Company Address: Room B, 5/F, Gaylord Commercial Building, 114-118 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

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