eXp Realty Celebrates 44 Agents and Teams Named to the 2026 RealTrends Verified + Tom Ferry The Thousand

BELLINGHAM, Wash., June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGNT), today announced a standout performance on the 2026 RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand, expanding its national presence year-over-year.

44 eXp Realty agents and teams earned 54 total placements on the prestigious annual list, while ranking as the No. 1 named brokerage/network brand in the Enterprise Team category by volume. This underscores eXp Realty's accelerating momentum as the destination of choice for the industry’s highest-producing agents and teams.

"Growing our presence by 10% on The Thousand in a single year is a clear, undeniable market signal. It speaks directly to the caliber of professionals who are looking at the landscape and choosing eXp," said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. "What stands out this year is the sheer diversity of success. We are seeing individual agents, fast-rising teams, and the country's most massive enterprise organizations all building successfully inside our ecosystem. This tells a powerful story about agent-led growth and proves exactly what happens when top-tier professionals are given the platform, economics, collaboration, and ultimate flexibility to scale a business around their own vision."

Across the 54 placements agents and teams earned, eXp Realty represented 20,532 transaction sides and $11.8 billion in sales volume on the 2026 RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand.

Key Performance Highlights:

Exponential Year-Over-Year Growth: eXp Realty expanded its elite footprint on the list by 10% from 2025 to 2026.

eXp Realty expanded its elite footprint on the list by 10% from 2025 to 2026. The Power of Teams: High-performing teams anchored eXp’s dominant showing, accounting for nearly 82% of the brokerage's 54 total placements, 96% of transaction sides, and 97% of total volume.

High-performing teams anchored eXp’s dominant showing, accounting for nearly 82% of the brokerage's 54 total placements, 96% of transaction sides, and 97% of total volume. Dominance in Scaled Organizations: eXp Realty captured the #1 named brokerage/network brand in the Enterprise Team category by volume, proving its unmatched infrastructure for high-volume, highly scaled operations.



This elite recognition directly follows the broader 2026 RealTrends Verified announcement, where 2,753 eXp Realty agents and teams were honored nationwide. While RealTrends Verified celebrates a wider field of top producers, The Thousand remains the industry's ultimate benchmark of ultra-elite production.

Following are highlighted eXp Realty agents and teams who were recognized on the 2026 RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand:

Top Agents by Transaction Sides

No. 38 – Artemisa Boston, West Saint Paul, MN – 183 sides, $50,984,258 volume

No. 50 – Natalie Taflinger, Florence, SC – 159 sides, $58,057,181 volume

No. 55 – Charles Williamson, Wilson, NC – 154 sides, $47,247,700 volume

No. 121 – Jill Desaegher Rufus, Lynchburg, VA – 123 sides, $49,757,750 volume

No. 130 – John Scalia, Lighthouse Point, FL – 120 sides, $45,752,807 volume

No. 138 – Angela Cugini-Girard, Lake George, NY – 118 sides, $47,973,286 volume

No. 201 – Nitin Kumar, Austin, TX – 104 sides, $38,585,965 volume

No. 209 – Monika Deroussel, Liberty Township, OH – 103 sides, $50,579,371 volume

No. 243 – Ashley Wisch, Collierville, TN – 99 sides, $39,383,271 volume

No. 243 – Justin Rivers, Auburn, AL – 99 sides, $33,326,513 volume

Top Small Teams by Transaction Sides

No. 15 – BROWN & CO Residential, Maple Grove, MN – 248 sides, $157,360,112 volume

Top Small Teams by Sales Volume



No. 50 – Eva Lin Team, Pasadena, CA – 93 sides, $233,772,036 volume

Top Medium Teams by Transaction Sides



No. 16 – Anchor & Co, Jacksonville, NC – 285 sides, $85,895,254 volume

No. 22 – Amy Wengerd Group, North Canton, OH – 262 sides, $66,427,004 volume

Top Large Teams by Transaction Sides



No. 6 – Chad Schwendeman Real Estate Group, Baxter, MN – 563 sides, $190,060,968 volume

No. 10 – The Gedalje Group, Lake Havasu City, AZ – 468 sides, $245,001,218 volume

No. 14 – The Nate Evans Group, Mahomet, IL – 441 sides, $116,501,938 volume

No. 38 – The Schrader Group, San Antonio, TX – 353 sides, $124,851,564 volume

Top Large Teams by Sales Volume



No. 40 – Black Star, Englishtown, NJ – 318 sides, $270,225,183 volume

No. 48 – The Gedalje Group, Lake Havasu City, AZ – 468 sides, $245,001,218 volume

Top Mega Teams by Transaction Sides



No. 8 – The Short Term Shop, Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 753 sides, $481,088,774 volume

No. 19 – Matt Smith RE Group, Dixon, MO – 635 sides, $163,580,108 volume

No. 31 – The Fletcher Team & Associates, Monument, CO – 540 sides, $311,667,523 volume

No. 33 – The Gellman Team, Chesterfield, MO – 534 sides, $267,481,825 volume

No. 42 – Greyfeather Group, Florence, SC – 510 sides, $129,972,706 volume

No. 46 – Selling 321, Cocoa Beach, FL – 504 sides, $176,744,788 volume

Top Mega Teams by Sales Volume



No. 11 – The Short Term Shop, Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 753 sides, $481,088,774 volume

No. 14 – Kaminsky Real Estate Group, Hermosa Beach, CA – 261 sides, $440,478,410 volume

No. 18 – Strock Real Estate, Aptos, CA – 232 sides, $406,169,576 volume

No. 30 – The Jon & Leslie Foster Real Estate Group, Castro Valley, CA – 359 sides, $336,892,216 volume

No. 36 – The Fletcher Team & Associates, Monument, CO – 540 sides, $311,667,523 volume

No. 46 – Abbott Martin Group, Miramar Beach, FL – 349 sides, $280,430,000 volume

Top Enterprise Teams by Transaction Sides



No. 18 – The Franklin Team, Spring, TX – 1,096 sides, $348,681,170 volume

No. 19 – Whissel Beer Group, La Mesa, CA – 1,042 sides, $875,936,537 volume

No. 22 – Align, Hoboken, NJ – 1,009 sides, $644,324,630 volume

No. 23 – The Agency Team, Kealakekua, HI – 1,008 sides, $421,973,426 volume

No. 24 – Pat McKenna Realtors, Marlton, NJ – 987 sides, $440,573,122 volume

No. 29 – Neal & Neal Team, Boerne, TX – 943 sides, $341,669,566 volume

No. 33 – Ken Hirschmann & Associates Best Life & Co., Royal Oak, MI – 900 sides, $286,109,410 volume

No. 36 – Culbertson and Gray, Roseville, CA – 860 sides, $532,586,609 volume

No. 37 – #TEAMFAST, Oakland, CA – 859 sides, $662,162,071 volume

No. 42 – The Luna Team, Peoria, AZ – 795 sides, $334,943,017 volume

No. 49 – Legacy Real Estate Team, Chandler, AZ – 723 sides, $338,090,037 volume

Top Enterprise Teams by Sales Volume



No. 6 – Whissel Beer Group, La Mesa, CA – 1,042 sides, $875,936,537 volume

No. 12 – #TEAMFAST, Oakland, CA – 859 sides, $662,162,071 volume

No. 14 – Align, Hoboken, NJ – 1,009 sides, $644,324,630 volume

No. 23 – Culbertson and Gray, Roseville, CA – 860 sides, $532,586,609 volume

No. 33 – Pat McKenna Realtors, Marlton, NJ – 987 sides, $440,573,122 volume

No. 35 – The Agency Team, Kealakekua, HI – 1,008 sides, $421,973,426 volume

No. 37 – The Larson Team, Soquel, CA – 368 sides, $415,568,847 volume

No. 38 – Team DDA, Annandale, VA – 540 sides, $407,451,796 volume

No. 44 – Debbie Dogrul Associates, Fairfax, VA – 544 sides, $392,584,516 volume

No. 45 – PorchLight Realty Group, San Diego, CA – 442 sides, $389,339,703 volume

No. 49 – The Real Estate Leaders, Shrewsbury, NJ – 542 sides, $362,897,196 volume

About eXp World Holdings, Inc. (AGNT)

Built by Agents. Built for Agents. eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGNT) is the global parent company of eXp Realty®, the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet, NextHome, Inc., an award-winning national real estate franchise, FrameVR.io, a virtual collaboration platform, and SUCCESS® Enterprises, a leading personal development and media brand for entrepreneurs. Together, the AGNT platform provides a world-class multi-model operating system empowering independent agents, franchise owners, and team leaders across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and South Africa. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings prioritizes transparency, innovation, and long-term value for agents, franchise owners, staff, and shareholders.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company’s and its management’s current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding participation in or benefits derived from the Company’s platform, tools, compensation model, or equity programs. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include real estate market fluctuations, changes in agent retention or recruitment, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia

investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9507dae9-16af-4556-8a2e-a810b08d2c7d