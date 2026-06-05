Palmetto Publishing Releases Dr. J. Nicholas Ehringer's New Science Book on Tampa Bay Ecology

Charleston, SC, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing has released Ecology of Tampa Bay: Exploring the Interconnected Ecosystems of Florida's Largest Estuary, a new science book by Dr. J. Nicholas Ehringer. The book offers a comprehensive ecological portrait of Tampa Bay, examining how millions of years of geological forces, complex biological systems, and human activity have shaped one of the most biologically diverse coastal regions in the southeastern United States.

Tampa Bay spans more than 400 square miles where freshwater rivers converge with the salty Gulf of Mexico. Dr. Ehringer takes readers through the ancient carbonate bedrock and Ice Age shorelines that sculpted the bay's geography, then into the living habitats that sustain its wildlife today. Seagrass meadows, mangrove estuaries, salt marshes, oyster reefs, and tidal flats each play distinct roles in supporting over two hundred fish species, resident bottlenose dolphins, manatees, and sea turtles. The book details how limestone deposits, phosphate accumulation, and shifting sea levels over millions of years created the shallow waters that define the estuary.

The book also confronts the pressures threatening the bay's future. Urbanization, water quality challenges, and environmental disruption place this estuary's delicate chemical balances and interconnected habitats at risk. Dr. Ehringer documents ongoing conservation efforts and restoration successes while making clear that without deeper public understanding, the urgency of protecting this ecosystem remains abstract. The stakes extend beyond wildlife; the bay's mangroves and marshes buffer coastal communities against storms and filter water for surrounding populations.

Dr. Ehringer stated, "People live near Tampa Bay, visit its shores, and marvel at its wildlife, yet so much of what makes this ecosystem thrive remains invisible. I wrote this book so readers could understand not just what the bay looks like, but how and why it works."

The book is written for nature enthusiasts, Florida residents, students, and general readers who are curious about coastal ecology but do not have a specialist background. It sits alongside titles such as The Living Gulf of Mexico and regional Audubon field guides on the natural science shelf. Dr. Ehringer is a certified ecologist, professor, and researcher with decades of fieldwork across Florida's ecosystems, from Key West to the Panhandle. He holds a doctorate from Florida Atlantic University and has authored lab manuals in biology and ecology. His fieldwork has included a pioneering project that raised fish aboard a space shuttle mission.

Ecology of Tampa Bay is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author: Dr. J. Nicholas Ehringer is a certified ecologist, professor, and researcher whose career spans decades of scientific inquiry across Florida's most vital ecosystems. He holds a bachelor's degree in biology from Jacksonville University and both a master's and doctorate from Florida Atlantic University. His expertise encompasses wetlands, seagrasses, coral reefs, the Everglades, and environmental restoration, with fieldwork stretching from Key West to the Florida Panhandle. He has authored lab manuals in biology and ecology and contributed to a pioneering project that raised fish aboard the space shuttle, with one species later displayed at the Museum of Science in Tampa.



Dr. Ehringer's path as a science communicator grew naturally from his years in the classroom and the field. Teaching and mentoring students deepened his commitment to making complex ecological concepts accessible to broader audiences. His firsthand experience studying and restoring some of Florida's most threatened habitats gives his writing an authority rooted in direct observation and rigorous research, bridging the gap between academic science and public understanding.



A lifelong resident of Florida, Dr. Ehringer draws daily inspiration from the landscapes he has spent his career working to protect. His intimate knowledge of the state's diverse environments, from subtropical mangrove coastlines to freshwater prairies, informs both his scientific work and his writing. When not conducting research or teaching, he remains deeply engaged with conservation efforts across the region.

Media Contact: publicity@palmettopublishing.com

Available for interviews: Author, J. Nicholas Ehringer

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