New Again Houses® Welcomes New Cash Home Buyer in Pinellas County, FL

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Again Houses® , a company that transforms old houses into fantastic modern homes, is thrilled to announce the opening of their 65th location in Pinellas County, FL! The brand-new franchise location—led by Michael McCann—will now be able to buy and sell homes in St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Tampa, Tampa Bay, and throughout Pinellas County, Florida .

New Again Houses® buys properties that need work and renovates them into beautiful, updated homes that families can enjoy for years to come. After their homes are purchased, they fully remodel each one and sell them traditionally as market listings.

Founder, Matt Lavinder, and Vice President, Sam Ferguson, built the New Again Houses® Franchise in a way that revitalizes the lives of their Franchise Owners and the communities in which they operate through the values of Innovation, Ownership, and Win-Win Relationships.

“New Again Houses®’ goal is to create opportunities, build relationships, and provide an ecosystem to our franchise owners, including resources that took us a decade to develop,” says Lavinder. “These resources help new Franchise Owners overcome many common startup obstacles that entrepreneurs face so they are not having to build their business alone.”

When asked why he wanted to start a business flipping houses, Michael said, “I enjoy seeing potential in properties that others may overlook. With my background in real estate, I have seen many homeowners who feel stuck because their house needs repairs, updates, or a faster solution than the traditional listing process can provide. Flipping houses gives me the opportunity to help those homeowners while also bringing neglected properties back to life. I like the idea of creating a win-win: the seller gets a simple, as-is solution, and the community gets an improved home that adds value to the neighborhood.”

He added, “I am excited to bring New Again Houses® to my local market because I know how many homes in this area have great potential. Being able to restore those homes, create better housing, and serve people in the community I grew up in is what makes this opportunity so meaningful to me.”

New Again Houses® Franchise Owners help carry the credible, trustworthy brand name of New Again Houses® across the United States. They are proud of all of their franchise owners for their success, hard work, and dedication in building their companies and delivering the same expectations and culture that New Again represents across the board.

At New Again Houses®, success is measured by achieving the balance between financial success and quality of life.

Please visit the site below or reach out to New Again Houses® if you are interested in learning more about the franchise process.

Franchise Website: https://franchise.newagainhouses.com/

Founder Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OX7OH2Gj8ks

New Again Houses® was founded in 2008 as a way to transform old houses into new modern homes through a culture of innovation, ownership, and win-win relationships. For homeowners looking to sell their home fast in Pinellas County, FL, visit https://newagainhouses.com/locations/fl/st-petersburg .

Contact Details:

Sales

sales@newagainhouses.com

(423) 389-9110