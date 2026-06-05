Faven Lighting Announces 2026 European Event Tour

Sacramento, CA, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faven Lighting, the industry’s premier provider of commercial under canopy lighting (UCL) solutions, today announced its upcoming European Event Tour. Spanning three high-profile industry events from June 8 to June 14, the tour is specifically designed to connect with European commercial cultivators and facility owners looking to adhere to international standards, optimize facility efficiency, and achieve Faven's signature 20–40% average yield increases.

The Faven Lighting Team is headed to Europe.

As the European cannabis market continues to expand and mature, cultivators face increasing pressure to maximize their existing canopy. Faven’s data-driven UCL technology addresses these challenges by directly illuminating the lower third of the plant. This targeted light penetration effectively eliminates color stratification and transforms low-value "smalls" into premium, A-grade flower, ensuring consistent cannabinoid maturity from the top of the canopy to the bottom.

The European Tour Schedule

Faven Lighting executives, researchers, and technical experts will be on the ground providing technical consultations, sharing exclusive data, and hosting live product demonstrations at the following locations:

1. Innexo Acceleration Day – June 8, 2026

Attendance: The Faven Lighting crew will be attending this event to connect with Cannabis cultivators who are interested in maximizing their yield and improving overall quality.

Featured Presentation: Dr. Jon Karall, Faven Lighting's Director of Research Development, will be giving a presentation on "Innovator Trials Breakdown" from 15:30 to 16:30 on Monday, June 8th.

Presentation Focus: Dr. Karall will highlight the definitive results of Faven's rigorous R&D grow trials, offering cultivators data-driven insights into under canopy lighting efficiency.

2. Green Tech Amsterdam – June 9–11, 2026

Attendance: The Faven Lighting crew will be on-site at one of the premier global technology platforms.

Cultivator Opportunities: Faven representatives will be fully available on Tuesday, July 9th for one-on-one meetings and technical consultations to discuss facility-specific ROI and custom infrastructure integration.

3. Mary Jane Berlin – June 11–14, 2026

Exhibition Location: Faven Lighting will be actively exhibiting in Hall 22, Booth G 74.

Booth Highlights: Cultivators can experience Faven’s rugged, IP66-rated waterproof hardware firsthand, view simulated commercial bench setups, and discuss cultivation goals directly with the team.





Documenting Europe’s UCL Adoption

Faven Lighting will feature a dedicated media team across all three events. The team will focus on connecting with international cultivators, documenting the European market's accelerating adoption of under canopy lighting, and capturing live insights from operators utilizing precision lighting to scale their commercial facilities.

Schedule a Facility Review

Faven Lighting is currently reserving meeting slots for European commercial cultivators, facility owners, and cultivation managers looking to discuss custom lighting plans and facility-specific ROI. To secure an exclusive one-on-one meeting or technical consultation with a Faven representative at any of the above events, please book a time slot in advance.

Click Here to Secure a Meeting with a Faven Lighting Representative

About Faven Lighting

Launched in June 2023 after three years of intensive trials, Faven Lighting specializes in bringing under canopy lighting to the commercial scale. With over 1200 successful facility installs across various substrates and environments, Faven provides the robust hardware, actionable data, and standard operating procedures (SOPs) necessary for commercial growers to unlock the full potential of their canopy.

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