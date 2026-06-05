Forbion Expands Global Investment Leadership with Senior Promotions and Appointment of Operating Partner

Jon Edwards, PhD, promoted to General Partner; Regina Salvat, PhD, promoted to Partner

John McDonald, MBA, joins as Operating Partner, Business Development and M&A from Novo Nordisk

Expanded leadership supports continued investment in breakthrough biotechnology companies across venture and growth-stage investing





NAARDEN, the Netherlands and BOSTON, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forbion, a leading global life sciences venture capital firm with deep roots in Europe, announces the promotions of Jon Edwards, PhD, to General Partner, Regina Salvat, PhD, to Partner, as well the appointment of John McDonald, MBA, as Operating Partner, Business Development and M&A. Based in the firm's Boston office, Jon, Regina and John each bring deep expertise and leadership that further strengthens Forbion’s global investment platform and support the firm’s mission of identifying, building and advancing innovative biotechnology companies developing transformative therapies for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

"Regina and Jon have each demonstrated exceptional leadership, investment judgment, and commitment to supporting innovative biotechnology companies," said Martien van Osch, Forbion Managing Partner. "We are also delighted to welcome John to the team. His extensive experience in business development, strategic partnerships, and M&A across the biopharma industry will be invaluable as we continue to support our portfolio companies and expand our global platform."

Jon Edwards, PhD, Promoted to General Partner

Based in Boston, Jon focuses on sourcing, evaluating, and structuring investments from company creation through early clinical development across a broad range of therapeutic areas. His track record includes Excellergy (acquired by Novartis), Bicara Therapeutics, Impact Biomedicines (acquired by Celgene), Synthorx (acquired by Sanofi), Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Regeneron), among others. Since joining Forbion in 2025, Jon has played an important role in advancing the firm's investment strategy and currently serves on the boards of Altesa, AiRNA, and Spoila.

"Forbion's combination of scientific excellence, entrepreneurial spirit, and global reach makes it a uniquely exciting place to invest and build companies," said Jon Edwards, PhD. "I am thrilled to take on this new role and continue partnering with exceptional founders and management teams to bring impactful new medicines to patients."

Regina Salvat, PhD, Promoted to Partner

Regina focuses on Forbion's Growth strategy, leveraging her experience across biotech investing, operations, and strategy, as well as her extensive network throughout the life sciences ecosystem. She currently serves on the boards of Marea Therapeutics, Expedition Therapeutics, and Sling Therapeutics, and is a board observer at Verdiva Bio. She was also a member of the diligence teams for MapLight Therapeutics and Braveheart Bio.

Prior to joining Forbion, Regina held roles in large pharma, a biotechnology startup, and a boutique strategy consulting firm. She earned a PhD in Protein Engineering from Dartmouth College, where her research focused on the de-immunization of protein therapeutics and was commercialized into Stealth Biologics, which was later acquired by Insmed. She also holds a BS and MEng in Biological and Biomedical Engineering from Cornell University.

"I am honored to join the partnership at Forbion and grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such a talented team," said Regina Salvat, PhD. "The pace of innovation in biotechnology continues to accelerate, and I look forward to helping identify and support companies developing transformative therapies that can make a meaningful difference for patients."

John McDonald Joins as Operating Partner, Business Development and M&A

John McDonald joins Forbion as Operating Partner, Business Development and M&A. Also based in Boston, he will work closely with the Forbion Ventures and Growth teams supporting investment activities and portfolio companies.

Prior to joining Forbion, John held senior business development and M&A leadership positions at Novo Nordisk, Biogen, MPM Capital, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, and Genzyme. His most recent position was Global Head of Business Development and M&A at Novo Nordisk. Over the course of his career, he has led and supported numerous strategic transactions, partnerships, and acquisitions that have contributed to the growth and advancement of innovative biotechnology companies and therapies.

"I am excited to join Forbion and become part of such a highly respected team," said John McDonald. "I look forward to working closely with my colleagues across the Ventures and Growth teams, and partnering with our portfolio companies to help them find strategic partners to accelerate innovation and bring new therapies to patients.

About Forbion

Forbion is a leading global venture capital firm with deep roots in Europe and offices in Naarden, the Netherlands, Munich, Germany, and Boston, USA. Forbion invests in innovative biotech companies, managing approximately €5 billion across multiple fund strategies covering all stages of (bio)pharmaceutical drug development. In addition to its human health focus, Forbion also invests in planetary health solutions through its BioEconomy strategy. The firm’s team of over 30 investment professionals has a strong track record, with more than 130 investments across 10 funds, resulting in numerous approved therapies and successful exits. Forbion is a signatory to the UN Principles for Responsible Investment and operates a joint venture with BGV for seed and early-stage investments in the Benelux and Germany regions.