Nature Echo Taps Into the Functional Gummy Boom with 15-Mushroom Ashwagandha Formula

New raspberry-flavored mushroom gummies deliver 3,000mg of featured formula ingredients per two-gummy serving, combining a 15-mushroom complex with Ashwagandha in a vegan, non-GMO daily supplement format.





WESTMINSTER, Colo., June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature Echo has launched Nature Echo Mushroom Gummies 15 in 1 with Ashwagandha, a raspberry-flavored daily supplement designed for consumers who prefer a chewable alternative to capsules and powders. Each two-gummy serving delivers 3,000mg of featured formula ingredients — 2,750mg from a 15-mushroom complex and 250mg of Ashwagandha extract — in a vegan, non-GMO and gluten-free formula with 0g total sugar.

The product arrives as consumer interest in gummy supplements continues to grow. Market research from Mordor Intelligence estimates the global gummy supplements market at USD 25.74 billion in 2025, with a forecast of USD 40.06 billion by 2031. The firm cites convenience, taste and palatability as key demand drivers across consumer segments.

Nature Echo positions its new mushroom gummies as part of that shift: a supplement format built around daily consistency, flavor and ease of use rather than large capsules or hard-to-mix powders.

“Many consumers want functional supplements that fit into real daily routines,” said a Nature Echo brand representative. “Nature Echo Mushroom Gummies were developed for adults who want a convenient, enjoyable format that combines functional mushrooms and Ashwagandha in two gummies per day.”

A Gummy Format for Modern Supplement Routines

Functional gummies have moved beyond children’s vitamins and into adult wellness categories, where convenience and taste can influence whether consumers stick with a routine. Nature Echo’s new formula is designed around that behavioral insight: when a supplement is easy to take and pleasant to taste, it may be easier for consumers to use consistently as part of a daily wellness routine.

The gummies are formulated for adults who dislike swallowing capsules, avoid messy powders or want a supplement format that feels closer to a daily treat. Each bottle contains 90 gummies, providing a 45-day supply at the recommended serving of two gummies per day.





The product’s raspberry flavor and 0g total sugar positioning are intended to make the format more appealing to consumers who want a chewable supplement without adding sugar to their routine. The gummies are also vegan, non-GMO and gluten-free, and are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities.

15 Mushrooms and Ashwagandha in Two Gummies Per Day

Each two-gummy serving delivers 3,000mg of featured formula ingredients — 2,750mg from a 15-mushroom complex and 250mg of Ashwagandha extract. The mushroom complex includes Lion’s Mane, Turkey Tail, Reishi, Cordyceps sinensis, Chaga, Maitake, Shiitake, Black Fungus, Royal Sun Mushroom, Oyster, White Button, Enoki, King Oyster, Chanterelle, and Portobello, delivering a broad-spectrum mushroom profile in two gummies per day.

Nature Echo designed the formula to support daily focus, immune health and daily energy levels as part of a general wellness routine.* The brand’s product positioning centers on three consumer needs: a more enjoyable supplement format, a broad mushroom blend and a 0g total sugar gummy option.

Selected ingredients in the formula have been studied in published research. A peer-reviewed human study published in Phytotherapy Research evaluated Lion’s Mane (Hericium erinaceus) as a mushroom ingredient in an adult study population.[1] A peer-reviewed human study evaluated Ashwagandha root extract in healthy adults in a controlled clinical trial.[2] Research published in Gut Microbes evaluated polysaccharopeptide from Turkey Tail (Trametes versicolor) in healthy volunteers, providing additional scientific context for mushroom-derived polysaccharide research.[3]

These studies provide scientific context for selected ingredients; they do not establish that Nature Echo Mushroom Gummies diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Individual ingredient studies may use different ingredient forms, doses and study populations than the finished product.

Unlike single-ingredient mushroom capsules or powders, Nature Echo Mushroom Gummies combine multiple mushroom species with Ashwagandha in a chewable format. The product is not positioned as a replacement for a balanced diet, sleep, exercise or medical care, but as a convenient daily supplement option for adults interested in mushroom-based wellness products.

Built Around Taste, Consistency and Daily Use

Nature Echo’s gummy format reflects a broader consumer trend: wellness products are increasingly expected to be easy to use, portable and enjoyable. For consumers who struggle with capsules or dislike earthy powders, a raspberry-flavored gummy may offer a more approachable way to build a daily supplement habit.

The product is designed for adult consumers who are interested in functional mushrooms, adaptogen-based supplement formats and convenient wellness routines. A two-gummy serving can be taken at home, at work or while traveling, without mixing, scooping or measuring.





Each bottle contains 90 raspberry-flavored gummies, providing a 45-day supply at the suggested serving of two gummies per day. Each serving includes 3,000mg of featured formula ingredients — 2,750mg from a 15-mushroom complex and 250mg of Ashwagandha extract. The gummies contain 0g total sugar and are vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free and produced in GMP-certified facilities.

Availability

Nature Echo Mushroom Gummies 15 in 1 with Ashwagandha are available now:

• Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0G7JMC2D4

• Official Website: https://natureechosupplements.com/products/mushroom-gummies

Each bottle contains 90 gummies (45-day supply) — visit Amazon or natureechosupplements.com for current pricing.

About Nature Echo

Nature Echo is a Westminster, Colorado-based wellness brand specializing in functional beverages and supplements. Its products are designed to make daily wellness routines simple, transparent and accessible, with formats built for modern consumers who value convenience, ingredient clarity and consistency.

Media Contact

Sarah Mitchell

Nature Echo Supplements

Email: support@natureechosupplements.com

Website: https://natureechosupplements.com



FDA Disclaimer & Health Notice

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Health & Safety Notice: Nature Echo products are dietary supplements. This information is intended for educational purposes only and is not intended to replace professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult with your healthcare provider before beginning any new supplement regimen, especially if you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication or have a pre-existing medical condition. Not intended for use by children under 18 years of age. Use only as directed.

The cited studies provide supporting scientific context for selected ingredients; they do not imply that the finished product has been proven to treat or prevent any disease.

References

[1] Mori, K., Inatomi, S., Ouchi, K., Azumi, Y., & Tuchida, T. (2009). Improving effects of the mushroom Yamabushitake (Hericium erinaceus) on mild cognitive impairment: A double-blind placebo-controlled clinical trial. Phytotherapy Research, 23(3), 367–372. https://doi.org/10.1002/ptr.2634 | PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18844328/

[2] Gopukumar, K., Thanawala, S., Somepalli, V., Rao, T. S. S., Thamatam, V. B., & Chauhan, S. (2021). Efficacy and safety of Ashwagandha root extract on cognitive functions in healthy, stressed adults: A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study. Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine, 2021, Article 8254344. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34858513/

[3] Pallav, K., Dowd, S. E., Villafuerte, J., Yang, X., Kabbani, T., Hansen, J., Dennis, M., Leffler, D. A., & Newburg, D. S. (2014). Effects of polysaccharopeptide from Trametes versicolor and amoxicillin on the gut microbiome of healthy volunteers: A randomized clinical trial. Gut Microbes, 5(4), 458–467. https://doi.org/10.4161/gmic.29558 | PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25006989/

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