Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market Expected to Reach USD 16.39 Billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) market is projected to grow from USD 11.58 billion in 2026 to USD 16.39 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, growing demand for precise diagnostic testing, and rapid adoption of automated laboratory systems are significantly driving market expansion.

Technological advancements such as improved assay sensitivity, multiplex testing capabilities, AI-enabled automation, and integration with digital laboratory workflows are further strengthening CLIA adoption across hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and research institutions worldwide. The market is also benefiting from expanding preventive healthcare programs and rising disease screening initiatives in emerging economies.

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What Is Driving Growth in the Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market?

The rising global burden of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and thyroid diseases, along with increasing infectious disease cases, is creating strong demand for accurate and early-stage diagnostic testing. CLIA technology enables highly sensitive detection of biomarkers, hormones, and infectious agents, supporting faster clinical decision-making and improved patient outcomes.

Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting automated CLIA analyzers to improve laboratory efficiency, reduce testing time, and manage growing diagnostic workloads. The growing emphasis on preventive healthcare and disease surveillance is also accelerating the use of CLIA-based testing solutions globally.

Why Are Automated and AI-Driven CLIA Systems Gaining Attention?

Laboratories and hospitals are rapidly transitioning toward AI-powered and automated diagnostic platforms to improve operational efficiency and minimize human error. Automated CLIA systems help laboratories process high testing volumes while delivering rapid and highly accurate results.

The growing use of multiplex testing technologies, cloud-based laboratory systems, and digital health integration is transforming CLIA from a traditional laboratory tool into a data-driven and patient-centric diagnostic solution. These innovations are particularly supporting oncology, autoimmune disease testing, and infectious disease diagnostics.

Which Segment Holds the Largest Market Share?

By product type, consumables accounted for the largest market share in 2025 due to the continuous need for reagents, calibrators, controls, and reaction cartridges in high-volume testing environments. The increasing adoption of automated immunoassay analyzers and expanding testing applications are driving strong demand for consumable products.

By technology, chemiluminescence enzyme immunoassays (CLEIA) held the largest share due to their superior sensitivity, rapid detection capabilities, and strong signal amplification features. These technologies are increasingly being used in oncology, infectious diseases, and endocrine disorder testing.

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Why Are Infectious Diseases Driving CLIA Adoption?

Infectious diseases accounted for the largest application share due to the growing global need for rapid and accurate testing of conditions such as HIV, hepatitis, tuberculosis, and respiratory infections. CLIA platforms provide highly sensitive detection capabilities that support disease surveillance, outbreak management, and blood safety screening.

The ability of CLIA systems to deliver automated, large-scale, and high-throughput testing is making them increasingly essential for healthcare systems managing infectious disease monitoring and prevention programs.

Why Do Hospitals Lead the CLIA Market?

Hospitals accounted for the dominant market share in 2025 because of the increasing demand for rapid diagnostic testing, continuous patient monitoring, and routine disease screening. Hospital laboratories are increasingly adopting automated immunoassay analyzers to improve testing speed, diagnostic accuracy, and workflow efficiency.

The growing need for accurate and timely diagnostic information to support emergency care, oncology treatment, and chronic disease management continues to strengthen CLIA adoption across hospital settings worldwide.

Why Is Asia Pacific Emerging as a High-Growth Region?

Asia Pacific is witnessing rapid market growth due to increasing healthcare investments, expanding laboratory infrastructure, and rising awareness regarding preventive healthcare. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are rapidly improving access to advanced diagnostic services and automated laboratory technologies.

Government initiatives supporting universal healthcare coverage, disease screening programs, and healthcare infrastructure modernization are further accelerating CLIA adoption across the region. In addition, local manufacturers are increasingly offering cost-effective analyzers and reagents tailored to price-sensitive markets.

Who Are the Leading Companies in the CLIA Market?

Major companies operating in the market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, DiaSorin S.p.A., Abbott Laboratories, and Sysmex Corporation.

These companies are strengthening their market positions through innovation, assay menu expansion, workflow automation, and strategic collaborations. Platforms such as Roche’s cobas e series, Abbott’s ARCHITECT and Alinity i systems, and Danaher’s Beckman Coulter DxI systems continue to play a major role in advancing high-throughput immunodiagnostic testing globally.

Why Does the CLIA Market Matter Now?

Healthcare systems worldwide are increasingly prioritizing accurate, rapid, and scalable diagnostic testing to support early disease detection and personalized treatment strategies. CLIA technology is becoming an essential component of modern diagnostic laboratories due to its high sensitivity, automation capabilities, and broad application range.

As demand for biomarker-based diagnostics, precision medicine, and preventive healthcare continues to rise, the CLIA market is expected to remain a critical segment within the global diagnostics industry. The market presents significant opportunities for diagnostic companies, healthcare providers, and laboratory operators seeking advanced and efficient testing solutions.

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