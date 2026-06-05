Verum Messenger Launches Verum Finance: A Secure Super App Integrating Private Communication and Financial Services

London, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verum Messenger has officially launched Verum Finance, a new financial application that brings comprehensive money management directly into the secure Verum ecosystem. Available now on iPhone and iPad, Verum Finance enables users to manage balances, send money, issue debit cards, and exchange assets — all within a single privacy-first mobile application, without the need for multiple third-party banking apps.

Verum Finance

A New Standard for Privacy-Driven Fintech

The fintech sector is undergoing a fundamental shift: financial services are migrating out of traditional banking applications and into broader digital ecosystems. Verum Finance positions itself at the forefront of this movement by embedding financial tools directly into the Verum Messenger infrastructure — allowing users to conduct transactions without ever leaving their secure communication environment.

"We are not building just another payments app or messenger. Verum is a complete secure ecosystem where private communication and smart finance work seamlessly together," said a company spokesperson.

While Asian markets have long demonstrated the viability of the "super app" model — combining communication and financial services in one platform — Western markets have largely kept these functions separate. Verum Finance bridges that gap, offering a unified solution designed around user privacy and control.

Key Features of Verum Finance

Unified Dashboard — View balances and full transaction history in one place

— View balances and full transaction history in one place Flexible Top-Up Options — Fund accounts via bank card, Apple Pay, or USDT

— Fund accounts via bank card, Apple Pay, or USDT Instant Global Transfers — Send money directly to other Verum users worldwide via their Verum ID

— Send money directly to other Verum users worldwide via their Verum ID Virtual and Physical Debit Cards — Issue and manage cards linked to your account, with real-time spending monitoring

— Issue and manage cards linked to your account, with real-time spending monitoring Full Apple Pay Support — Seamless integration with Apple's payment ecosystem

— Seamless integration with Apple's payment ecosystem Asset Exchange — Manage multiple balance types within a single account, including precious metals balances

— Manage multiple balance types within a single account, including precious metals balances Secure Withdrawals — Move funds out of the platform with ease

Security and Privacy at the Core

Verum Finance is built on top of the security and privacy architecture of Verum Messenger. The platform requires no phone number or email address for registration, meaning users can maintain genuine anonymity. All financial data benefits from end-to-end encryption, and users retain full ownership and control over their personal information.

Additional security features include Face ID authentication, passcode protection, and Sign in with Apple — ensuring that access to financial data is protected at every level.

As AI-enabled fraud and data breaches become increasingly prevalent, Verum Finance's approach exemplifies what industry observers are calling "privacy-driven fintech" — a growing category where financial services and privacy-first infrastructure converge.

Part of the Broader Verum Ecosystem

Verum Finance is the latest addition to the wider Verum platform, which already includes Verum Messenger — a secure communications application offering anonymous messaging, voice and video calls, VPN services, eSIM connectivity, AI-powered tools, anonymous email, cryptocurrency features, and alternative communication technologies.

Together, these products form a comprehensive digital environment where communication, security, and financial services coexist under one roof — reducing user reliance on multiple standalone applications while maintaining the highest standards of data privacy.

About Verum Messenger

Verum Messenger is a secure digital ecosystem combining private communication and financial services. Its product suite includes anonymous messaging, encrypted calls, VPN, eSIM, and now Verum Finance — a fully integrated financial management solution. Verum's mission is to give users complete control over their digital lives, without compromising on privacy or convenience.





Availability

Verum Finance is now available for download on the App Store for iPhone and iPad.

Press Inquiries

Derek Katz

info [at] verum.im

https://verum.im