Skyline Earns Industry Award from Wealth Professional

Guelph, Ontario, Canada, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyline has been recognized with an award at the 2026 Wealth Professional Awards, held on June 4 in Toronto, ON. The recognition reflects Skyline’s commitment to making a positive impact in our communities at the local, regional, and national levels.

The Wealth Professional Awards annually recognize dedicated and innovative people and organizations across Canada’s wealth management and financial planning industry who continue to raise the bar for the sector.

Skyline received top honours in the category of Excellence in Philanthropy and Community Service, celebrating the individual or team whose outstanding contribution of time, leadership, and financial support over a sustained period has significantly impacted the receiving causes or communities.

Skyline was also named a finalist in the Real Estate Investment Provider of the Year and Employer of Choice categories.

"Our Wealth Professional award speaks to the high standards we set for ourselves as a business,” said Wayne Byrd, Chief Financial Officer, Skyline.

“It reflects the important work our teams do every day in support of our investors, our people, and the communities where we operate. Over 27 years in business, our growth has been driven by disciplined decision-making and long-standing investor relationships built on trust. Those fundamentals remain central to our long-term investment approach across market cycles and changing economic conditions.”

2026 marks Skyline’s third consecutive year of recognition from Wealth Professional. In 2025, we proudly received the Real Estate Investment Provider of the Year and Employer of Choice awards, and in 2024, our Skyline Wealth Management team received the Franklin Templeton Award for Advisory Team of the Year.

Skyline offers a suite of high-quality 100% Canadian private alternative investments in real estate and renewable infrastructure, available to accredited and eligible investors. Get in touch with us to learn more about investing.

About Skyline

Skyline is a capital management company that acquires, develops, and manages real estate properties and renewable infrastructure assets, and offers them as private alternative investment products.

Skyline currently manages more than $10 billion* in assets across its real estate and renewable infrastructure platforms.

With approximately 1,000 employees across Canada, Skyline works to provide safe, clean, and comfortable places for tenants to call home, great places to do business, sustainable solutions for a greener future, and an engaging experience for its investors.

For more information about Skyline, please visit SkylineGroupOfCompanies.ca.

*Includes all Skyline entities under common management and control. As at March 31, 2026.

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