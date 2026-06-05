Gift of Life Marrow Registry Gala Celebrates First-Time Meetings Between Two Transplant Recipients and Their Lifesaving Donors

NEW YORK, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gift of Life Marrow Registry hosted its One Huge Night New York City Gala, where two transplant recipients, including a 13-year-old boy, were united with their lifesaving marrow and stem cell donors for the first time. The powerful event, which took place at Gotham Hall in New York, N.Y., on June 2, brought together donors, recipients, business leaders and community members in support of Gift of Life’s mission to cure blood cancer, inherited immune disorders and over 70 other diseases.

During the event, Gift of Life Marrow Registry Founder and CEO Jay Feinberg highlighted the organization's continued investment in technology, advanced data systems, tissue-typing analysis and research partnerships that help identify donor matches more quickly and improve outcomes for patients whose lives depend on timely transplants.

“We're constantly innovating to make transplants faster, more efficient, more reliable, and more equitable, while keeping our focus on where the field needs to be tomorrow,” said Feinberg. “From engaging the next generation of donors to expanding collection accessibility and removing barriers to transplantation, we are committed to creating new solutions that help save more lives.”

The gala also served as a platform to recognize the unwavering commitment and outstanding advocacy of several supporters. The organization's highest honor, the Lifetime Achievement Award, was presented to actress, singer and playwright Tovah Feldshuh in recognition of her years of support of Gift of Life. Her life and career reflect a profound commitment to humanity, connection and making the world a better place.

The first donor-recipient pair of the evening was introduced by Lynn Schusterman, Founder and Chair Emerita of the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies and a longtime supporter of Gift of Life. The special moment brought together Mason Wang, a rising seventh grader from New Jersey, and the marrow donor who helped save his life during his battle with Severe Aplastic Anemia.

“We were so eternally grateful to learn that a matching donor was found for Mason,” said Suzan Wang, his mother. “To think that a complete stranger would step up and save your child’s life, restores your faith in humanity.”

Mason’s donor, Jin Stedge, is a 34-year-old entrepreneur from San Francisco, Calif., and the Founder and CEO of TrueNorth. A wife and mother of a one-year-old son, Jin was thrilled to learn that she was a match for a patient in need and did not hesitate to move forward with the donation.

The second donor-recipient pair of the evening shared an equally inspiring story and was introduced by Gift of Life Board Member Julie Rubinstein and her husband Andrew Rubinstein, who served as Gala Vice Chairs. Eden Monk, a 21-year-old college student from New York, joined the registry in 2023. Two years later, she donated her stem cells to help save the life of Racheal Cespedes-Noel, a 41-year-old mother and survivor of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Monk thought she was attending the gala just to share her donation story. Instead, she received the surprise of a lifetime when she came face-to-face with the recipient whose life she helped save.

“My donor is nothing short of amazing,” said Cespedes-Noel. “Her willingness to donate her stem cells to someone she had never met gave me a second chance at life. I am forever grateful for her generosity and kindness, and I don't think I will ever be able to fully express what that gift means to me. Her selflessness has even inspired my son and brother to join the registry so they, too, might one day help save a life.”

Gift of Life also presented the inaugural Howard A. Weiser Legacy Award, established in honor and memory of longtime advocate Howard A. Weiser to celebrate individuals who carry forward his spirit of leadership, generosity and compassion. Howard's wife, Tova Weiser, presented the award to 17-year-old Ezra Fineman, a two-time transplant recipient and advocate for awareness of the immune disorder, Hyper IgM.

In addition, the Corporate Partner Award recognized TBWA\Chiat\Day. A valued partner and creative collaborator of the organization, the agency played a key role in developing Hero Gum, a first-of-its-kind donor registration kit that pairs a stick of gum with a scientifically validated DNA collection method. The award was accepted by Alan Perlman, Executive Director; Musashi Shintaku, Creative Director; and Jason Ashlock, Executive Creative Director.

A limited-edition candle collection was unveiled at the gala through a collaboration between Miami artist Vic Garcia, 305 Miami Candles and Gift of Life. Featuring original artwork by Garcia and handcrafted candles from 305 Miami Candles, the commemorative gift was given to guests as a tribute to the evening and the lifesaving mission of Gift of Life.

Gift of Life Chairman of the Board Stephen B. Siegel and Board Member Wendy Siegel served as Gala Chairs. Additional Gala Vice Chairs included Heller and Jeffrey Goldberg. Susan and Edward Blumenfeld and Lynn Schusterman served as Honorary Gala Chairs.

About Gift of Life Marrow Registry

Gift of Life Marrow Registry is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla. The organization, established in 1991, is dedicated to saving lives by facilitating blood stem cell and bone marrow transplants for patients with leukemia, lymphoma, and other blood-related diseases. The registry houses its own state-of-the-art stem cell collection center, biobank, and laboratory. To learn more about Gift of Life Marrow Registry, visit www.giftoflife.org .

Media contact: Amy Glanzman

Phone: (561) 982-2900; Email: aglanzman@giftoflife.org

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a373f357-e26e-49ea-a875-937cd355edbf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9b00cf7-3624-44a4-8083-5440bc1a1713