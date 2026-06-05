Military Aviation MRO Market Projected to Hit USD 59.76 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Military Aviation MRO Market size was valued at USD 46.42 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 59.76 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 2.59% during 2026–2035, according to SNS Insider.”

The growth of the Global Military Aviation MRO Market is being driven by increasing defense budgets, ongoing military fleet modernization programs and growing need to maintain operational readiness. Market growth is also fueled by the benefit offered by predictive maintenance technologies, such as reducing expenses and downtime, digital fleet management solutions, and increasing use of third-party maintenance outsourcing.

As defense forces continue upgrading legacy aircraft and introducing next-generation platforms, demand for advanced maintenance, repair, and overhaul services is increasing globally. Growing aircraft complexity, coupled with the need for cost-efficient maintenance operations, is accelerating the adoption of AI-driven diagnostics, data analytics, and condition-based monitoring systems.





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Market Growth Driven by Rising Defense Investments and Fleet Upgrades

Growing geopolitical tensions and changing security demands is driving governments to make investments in aircraft upgrades and fleet sustainment programs. Maintenance and engine overhauls on older aircraft, and more sophisticated combat and surveillance platforms require specialized support services. Furthermore, the collaboration between defense agencies, OEMs, and independent MRO providers are aiding to raise maintenance efficiency, reduce delays, and reinforce global military aviation MRO capabilities.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Lockheed Martin Corporation

RTX Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

BAE Systems plc

Airbus SE

Boeing Company

Safran SA

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

MTU Aero Engines AG

Leonardo S.p.A.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Saab AB

Korean Aerospace Industries Ltd.

General Atomics AeroTec Systems GmbH

AAR Corporation

StandardAero

AMMROC

Ametek Inc.

ST Engineering Aerospace

Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

Fixed-wing dominated the Military Aviation MRO Market with ~67% share in 2025 due to the large number of fighter planes, transport planes, and surveillance planes that require periodic maintenance. The rotary-wing segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR in the market between 2026 and 2035 as helicopters are increasingly being deployed in various combat situations.

By MRO Type

Engine Overhaul dominated the Military Aviation MRO Market with ~36% share in 2025 as the performance of the engines plays a vital role in maintaining the safety of the military aircraft. The Component Repair and Overhaul segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2035 due to increased complexity in avionics, electronics, and modular components in modern aircraft.

By End-User

Air Force dominated the Military Aviation MRO Market with ~52% share in 2025 as the fleet size in this segment is large and includes combat aircraft, transport aircraft, and surveillance aircraft. The Naval Aviation segment is expected to account for the highest CAGR in the market from 2026 to 2035 as investments in aircraft carriers are on the rise.

By Service Provider

OEM-Affiliated Centers dominated the Military Aviation MRO Market with ~38% share in 2025 as OEM-affiliated centers have direct access to proprietary technologies, certified parts, and expertise. The Independent MROs segment is expected to have the highest CAGR growth during 2026-2035 as defense organizations are increasingly opting for outsourced MRO services to achieve cost efficiency.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the Military Aviation MRO Market in 2025 with the highest revenue share of 40%. This is due to a high fleet count of technologically advanced military aircraft, especially in the United States. The region has high maintenance spending due to strong defense budgets, ongoing modernization activities and the presence of leading OEMs and MRO service providers.

The U.S. Military Aviation MRO Market was valued at USD 13.08 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 16.44 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 31% from 2026-2035. High defense spending, fleet modernization and rising maintenance requirements of advanced military aircraft are some of the factors driving the U.S. Market. Predictive maintenance, technology and fleet readiness are also driving the market.

The Europe Military Aviation MRO Market is estimated to be USD 11.84 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 14.66 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 2.16% during 2026–2035. Europe is witnessing a steady growth in Military Aviation MRO Market. This is largely a result of a rise in defense modernization programs and multinational military partnerships. The UK, France and Germany are investing in fleet modernization and life cycle extension of existing aircraft. The strong presence of major aerospace companies in these countries also supports the growth of the European market.

Asia Pacific segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.85% during the forecast period of 2026-2035 due to increasing defense spending and rapid fleet expansion in emerging countries such as China, India and South Korea. Market growth will be driven by rising geopolitical risks, focus on indigenous aircraft development and growing military capabilities.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Tata Advanced Systems and Lockheed Martin advanced construction of a new C‑130J Defence MRO facility in India, improving aircraft readiness and expanding regional maintenance capabilities for global Super Hercules operators.

Tata Advanced Systems and Lockheed Martin advanced construction of a new C‑130J Defence MRO facility in India, improving aircraft readiness and expanding regional maintenance capabilities for global Super Hercules operators. 2025: Aerostar, a Lockheed Martin authorized MRO center, completed Romania’s first Black Hawk Phase Maintenance Inspection ahead of schedule, enhancing helicopter availability across European defense operations.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

MRO PRICING & COST BENCHMARKING ANALYSIS – helps you understand maintenance cost structures, service pricing models, aircraft-specific MRO expenses, and future pricing trends across defense fleets.

– helps you understand maintenance cost structures, service pricing models, aircraft-specific MRO expenses, and future pricing trends across defense fleets. FLEET AVAILABILITY & MAINTENANCE PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate mission-ready aircraft rates, maintenance frequency, turnaround times, and overall fleet operational readiness.

– helps you evaluate mission-ready aircraft rates, maintenance frequency, turnaround times, and overall fleet operational readiness. COMPONENT REPAIR & OVERHAUL INTELLIGENCE – helps you assess engine overhaul activity, component repair volumes, spare parts consumption, failure rates, and servicing efficiency across critical aircraft systems.

– helps you assess engine overhaul activity, component repair volumes, spare parts consumption, failure rates, and servicing efficiency across critical aircraft systems. DIGITAL MRO ADOPTION & OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you identify adoption of predictive maintenance, AI-driven diagnostics, digital twins, condition-based monitoring, and productivity improvement initiatives.

– helps you identify adoption of predictive maintenance, AI-driven diagnostics, digital twins, condition-based monitoring, and productivity improvement initiatives. SUPPLY CHAIN & SPARE PARTS MANAGEMENT ANALYSIS – helps you identify inventory availability, procurement lead times, supplier network strength, parts obsolescence risks, and logistics performance challenges.

– helps you identify inventory availability, procurement lead times, supplier network strength, parts obsolescence risks, and logistics performance challenges. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & DEFENSE MRO CAPABILITY ANALYSIS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key MRO providers based on service portfolios, fleet support capabilities, technological advancements, contract wins, and recent developments.

Military Aviation MRO Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 46.42 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 59.76 Billion CAGR CAGR of 2.59% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Application (Fixed-wing, Rotary-wing)

• By MRO Type (Engine Overhaul, Airframe Maintenance, Component Repair and Overhaul, Line Maintenance)

• By Service Provider (OEM-Affiliated Centers, Independent MROs, In-house Military Depots)

• By End-User (Air Force, Naval Aviation, Army Aviation) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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