Teva Presents New Data on AUSTEDO® (deutetrabenazine) tablets and AUSTEDO XR® (deutetrabenazine) extended-release tablets that Show Patient- and Caregiver-Reported Improvements in Huntington's Disease Chorea

New real-world survey data reveal the daily impact of Huntington’s disease (HD) chorea, with over 68% of patients reporting interference with social life or emotional wellbeing 1 and up to 83% of caregivers noting impact on their own daily lives. 2

and up to 83% of caregivers noting impact on their own daily lives. Following treatment with AUSTEDO or AUSTEDO XR, most patients (60-71%) reported improvement across multiple quality of life domains as a result of their improved movements. 1 As a result of the patient’s reduced chorea impact, most caregivers reported less impact to their daily lives. 2

As a result of the patient’s reduced chorea impact, most caregivers reported less impact to their daily lives. These real-world findings reinforce Teva's commitment to advancing innovative treatment options that improve the lives of individuals living with HD chorea and their caregivers.





PARSIPPANY, N.J. and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), today announced new data from the first and only real-world, decentralized study evaluating the patient- and caregiver-reported quality of life impacts of Huntington’s disease (HD) chorea3 and the effect of AUSTEDO® or AUSTEDO XR® on symptom management. The findings demonstrate that treating chorea with AUSTEDO or AUSTEDO XR led to symptom improvement and, as a result, showed improvements across multiple quality of life measures.1,2 The data were presented at the Advanced Therapeutics in Movement & Related Disorders® Congress, held June 4 – 8, 2026, in Washington, DC.

“What we are seeing reinforced from these real-world data is how deeply Huntington’s disease chorea affects patients – physically, emotionally and in their ability to function day-to-day – and the strain it can place on their care partners,” said Eric Hughes, MD, PhD, Executive Vice President, Global R&D and Chief Medical Officer at Teva. “That’s why our patient-centric approach is fundamental to our work at Teva, and why we are proud to see AUSTEDO and AUSTEDO XR delivering such meaningful improvement for patients and making a real difference in the lives of those impacted.”

Self-reported HD chorea patient participants (≥18 years) in the United States completed a non-interventional, online survey through the myHDstory® platform, which included questions regarding chorea impact on quality of life, severity, current treatment and self-defined goals for management. Participants taking AUSTEDO or AUSTEDO XR completed additional questions evaluating perceived changes in burden since treatment initiation, including the Patient Global Impression of Change (PGIC) scale. Caregivers (≥18 years) of individuals with HD chorea also completed an online survey, reporting on how their care recipient’s chorea affected their own daily functioning across multiple quality of life domains.

Prior to treatment survey findings revealed:

Patients reported self-defined aspirational goals that they would like to improve with HD chorea treatment focused on their daily activities and social life. Caregivers also reported goals focused on their own wellbeing.

Across the real-world survey population, patients reported HD chorea often interfered with social life (71-84%), emotional wellbeing (68-77%), daily activities (70-78%) and vocational/recreational life (67-82%).1 Caregivers also reported substantial impact across their own social functioning (73–84%), emotional wellbeing (71–84%), daily activities (81–83%) and vocational/recreational life (76-83%) due to their caregiving responsibilities.2





As a result of reduced HD chorea movements in patients treated with AUSTEDO or AUSTEDO XR, the survey findings revealed:

74% of patients reported improvements in their chorea movements since initiating treatment, measured by the PGIC scale. 1

As a result of movement reduction, over 85% of surveyed patients reported improvements in goals related to daily activities, such as dressing, walking and eating, and goals related to their social lives, such as going out with friends and family. 1

77% of caregivers of patients reported improvements in goals related to their social life, such as going out on their own and emotional wellbeing, including reduced guilt, stress and emotional burden.2





“Huntington’s disease chorea extends beyond its physical symptoms, disrupting patients’ emotional wellbeing, social functioning and sense of self, while also placing immense strain on caregivers,” said Daniel Claassen, MD, MS, Professor of Neurology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, principal investigator of the study and CEO, Huntington’s Study Group. “These real-world findings demonstrate the importance of effective chorea management to aid in preserving independence longer and alleviating those impacts for both patients and caregivers.”

The study presented, executed in collaboration with the Huntington Study Group, is the only real-world study assessing the impact of HD chorea on patients’ and caregivers’ quality of life to date.3

About Chorea Associated with Huntington’s Disease (HD)

Huntington’s disease (HD) is a fatal neurodegenerative disease characterized by uncoordinated and uncontrollable movements, cognitive deterioration and behavioral and/or psychological problems. Chorea – involuntary, random and sudden, twisting and/or writhing movements – is one of the most striking physical manifestations of Huntington’s disease and occurs in approximately 90% of patients. Chorea can have a significant impact on daily activities and progressively limit peoples’ lives.4,5

About AUSTEDO XR Extended-Release Tablets and AUSTEDO Tablets

AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO are the first vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitors approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in adults for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia and for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington’s disease. Safety and effectiveness in pediatric patients have not been established. AUSTEDO XR is the once-daily formulation of AUSTEDO.

INDICATIONS AND USAGE

AUSTEDO XR (deutetrabenazine) extended-release tablets and AUSTEDO (deutetrabenazine) tablets are indicated in adults for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington’s disease and for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Depression and Suicidality in Patients with Huntington’s Disease: AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO can increase the risk of depression and suicidal thoughts and behavior (suicidality) in patients with Huntington’s disease. Balance the risks of depression and suicidality with the clinical need for treatment of chorea. Closely monitor patients for the emergence or worsening of depression, suicidality, or unusual changes in behavior. Inform patients, their caregivers, and families of the risk of depression and suicidality and instruct them to report behaviors of concern promptly to the treating physician. Exercise caution when treating patients with a history of depression or prior suicide attempts or ideation. AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO are contraindicated in patients who are suicidal, and in patients with untreated or inadequately treated depression.

Contraindications: AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO are contraindicated in patients with Huntington’s disease who are suicidal, or have untreated or inadequately treated depression. AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO are also contraindicated in: patients with hepatic impairment; patients taking reserpine or within 20 days of discontinuing reserpine; patients taking monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs), or within 14 days of discontinuing MAOI therapy; and patients taking tetrabenazine or valbenazine.

Clinical Worsening and Adverse Events in Patients with Huntington’s Disease: AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO may cause a worsening in mood, cognition, rigidity, and functional capacity. Prescribers should periodically re-evaluate the need for AUSTEDO XR or AUSTEDO in their patients by assessing the effect on chorea and possible adverse effects.

QTc Prolongation: AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO may prolong the QT interval, but the degree of QT prolongation is not clinically significant when AUSTEDO XR or AUSTEDO is administered within the recommended dosage range. AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO should be avoided in patients with congenital long QT syndrome and in patients with a history of cardiac arrhythmias.

Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome (NMS), a potentially fatal symptom complex reported in association with drugs that reduce dopaminergic transmission, has been observed in patients receiving tetrabenazine. The risk may be increased by concomitant use of dopamine antagonists or antipsychotics. The management of NMS should include immediate discontinuation of AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO; intensive symptomatic treatment and medical monitoring; and treatment of any concomitant serious medical problems.

Akathisia, Agitation, and Restlessness: AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO may increase the risk of akathisia, agitation, and restlessness. The risk of akathisia may be increased by concomitant use of dopamine antagonists or antipsychotics. If a patient develops akathisia, the AUSTEDO XR or AUSTEDO dose should be reduced; some patients may require discontinuation of therapy.

Parkinsonism: AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO may cause parkinsonism in patients with Huntington’s disease or tardive dyskinesia. Parkinsonism has also been observed with other VMAT2 inhibitors. The risk of parkinsonism may be increased by concomitant use of dopamine antagonists or antipsychotics. If a patient develops parkinsonism, the AUSTEDO XR or AUSTEDO dose should be reduced; some patients may require discontinuation of therapy.

Sedation and Somnolence: Sedation is a common dose-limiting adverse reaction of AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO. Patients should not perform activities requiring mental alertness, such as operating a motor vehicle or hazardous machinery, until they are on a maintenance dose of AUSTEDO XR or AUSTEDO and know how the drug affects them. Concomitant use of alcohol or other sedating drugs may have additive effects and worsen sedation and somnolence.

Hyperprolactinemia: Tetrabenazine elevates serum prolactin concentrations in humans. If there is a clinical suspicion of symptomatic hyperprolactinemia, appropriate laboratory testing should be done and consideration should be given to discontinuation of AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO.

Binding to Melanin-Containing Tissues: Deutetrabenazine or its metabolites bind to melanin-containing tissues and could accumulate in these tissues over time. Prescribers should be aware of the possibility of long-term ophthalmologic effects.

Common Adverse Reactions: The most common adverse reactions for AUSTEDO (>8% and greater than placebo) in a controlled clinical study in patients with Huntington’s disease were somnolence, diarrhea, dry mouth, and fatigue. The most common adverse reactions for AUSTEDO (4% and greater than placebo) in controlled clinical studies in patients with tardive dyskinesia were nasopharyngitis and insomnia. Adverse reactions with AUSTEDO XR extended-release tablets are expected to be similar to AUSTEDO tablets.

Please see accompanying full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is transforming into a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company, enabled by a world-class generics business. For over 120 years, Teva’s commitment to bettering health has never wavered. From innovating in the fields of neuroscience and immunology to providing complex generic medicines, biosimilars and pharmacy brands worldwide, Teva is dedicated to addressing patients’ needs, now and in the future. At Teva, We Are All In For Better Health. To learn more about how, visit www.tevapharm.com.

Teva Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “target,” “may,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe” and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to successfully develop and commercialize AUSTEDO and AUSTEDO XR for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace, including our ability to develop and commercialize additional pharmaceutical products; our ability to successfully execute our Pivot to Growth strategy, including to expand our innovative and biosimilar medicines pipeline and profitably commercialize the innovative medicines and biosimilar portfolio, whether organically or through business development; and other factors discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2026 and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, including in the sections captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements.” Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

References:

Claassen D, Dalrymple WA, Finkbeiner S, Klakotskaia D, Konings M, & Gandhi P, (2026, June 4–8). Patient-reported burden of Huntington disease chorea and effect of deutetrabenazine on symptom management and quality of life: Results from a real-world, decentralized study [Poster presentation]. Advanced Therapeutics in Movement & Related Disorders® Congress, Washington, DC, United States. Anderson KE, Moore HP, Finkbeiner S, Klakotskaia D, Konings M, & Gandhi P, (2026, June 4–8). A real-world, decentralized study of caregiver-reported burden of Huntington disease chorea and effect of deutetrabenazine on symptom management and quality of life [Poster presentation]. Advanced Therapeutics in Movement & Related Disorders® Congress, Washington, DC, United States. Data on file. Parsippany, NJ: Teva Neuroscience, Inc. Huntington’s Disease. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. https://www.ninds.nih.gov/health-information/disorders/huntingtons-disease#toc-what-is-huntington-s-disease-. Thorley EM, Iyer RG, Wicks P, Curran C, Gandhi SK, Abler V, Anderson KE, Carlozzi NE. Understanding How Chorea Affects Health-Related Quality of Life in Huntington Disease: An Online Survey of Patients and Caregivers in the United States. Patient. 2018;11(5):547-559. doi: 10.1007/s40271-018-0312-x.



