Revenue becomes Tokenomics: KGeN Burns 22M Tokens and Links $85.8M Platform to Perpetual Supply Reduction





SEOUL, South Korea, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KGeN , the verified human network powering training of foundation models of Frontier AI & and Robotics Labs, with 61.9M users across 60 countries, today launched $KGeN 2.0, a framework that permanently links its growing revenue to recurring token supply reduction. The initiative opens with a Genesis Burn retiring 22M $KGEN tokens, 10% of circulating supply, the largest single supply retirement event in the protocol's history.

KGeN operates the world's largest verified human network, generating $85.8M in annualised platform revenue as of its March 2026 investor update. On a trajectory to $150M by December 2027. Central to that growth is the company's decentralized AI data division, which provides verified human intelligence to Frontier AI and Robotics laboratories for pre-training, reinforcement learning, preference modelling, model evaluation, and dataset creation, and which is accelerating rapidly as global demand for high-quality human-generated training data expands.

Under KGeN 2.0, revenue generated from AI company relationships will automatically fund programmatic onchain token supply reduction, creating a direct, publicly verifiable connection between business growth and token supply reduction. As the platform scales toward $150M ARR, the reduction programme scales proportionally.

Phase 1 of $KGEN 2.0 : THE GENESIS BURN

The Genesis Burn retires two token pools that have no beneficial owner, at zero cash cost to the protocol:

• 22M tokens representing 10% of current circulating supply, drawn from unclaimed airdrop tokens and unsold node allocation tokens.

Together these represent 10% of current circulating supply permanently removed in a single event, publicly verifiable on-chain.

These are not treasury tokens or team tokens. These are unclaimed pools with no beneficial owner. Retiring them permanently is the clean, honest, and correct use of unallocated supply.

Phase 2 of $KGEN2.0: FROM $85.8M PLATFORM TO TOKEN VALUE

KGeN 2.0 is built on a straightforward belief: long-term token value should be driven by business performance, not supply mechanics alone. As AI development becomes increasingly dependent on high-quality human intelligence, KGeN is positioning itself as the verified human infrastructure layer connecting human contribution to the world's leading AI systems.



For business performance to drive token value, it first has to be undeniable. Self-reported revenue can be questioned; on-chain revenue cannot. KGeN's platform revenue will be audited by a credible independent third party and published on-chain verifiable by anyone, permanent, and impossible to dispute. This removes the trust dependency entirely: the market is not asked to believe the numbers, it can check them.

The mechanic is automatic and grows with the business: % of contribution margin (CM) from AI laboratory partnerships funds programmatic $KGEN buy-and-retire transactions, executed on-chain within seconds of revenue recognition in a trustless manner. As AI revenue scales toward $50M ARR by December 2027, the annual supply reduction volume scales proportionally from $1.8M per year today to $10M per year by end of 2027.

Revenue becomes tokenomics. Governed by code, verifiable by anyone.





KGeN 2.0 is built on a straightforward belief: if you build a real business, the token should reflect it. We have 61.9 million verified users and $85.8M in platform revenue, growing toward $150M. Our AI data collection division, the part that directly trains the world's leading LLMs and robotics models, is the fastest-growing part of the business. A portion of AI revenue now automatically removes $KGEN from circulation forever. That's not a narrative. That's a mechanism, says Manish Agarwal, Co-Founder, KGeN.



THE SUPPLY WINDOW

KGeN enters KGeN 2.0 with a structural supply advantage, no new tokens are scheduled to enter circulation in the near term, ensuring that every supply-side action during this period is pure signal with no competing emission pressure. During this window KGeN will execute the Genesis Burn, begin recurring AI revenue linked supply reductions, and announce additional AI laboratory partnerships as they close.

ABOUT KGeN



KGeN is the world's largest verified human network, with 61.9 million users across 60 countries and $85.8M in annualised platform revenue. VeriFi, it’s proprietary proof of human protocol, provides verified human infrastructure including reinforcement learning feedback, preference modelling, and evaluation datasets- to enterprise AI laboratories globally. KGeN is backed by Accel, Prosus Ventures, Jump Capital, Aptos Foundation, and Polygon. $KGEN is listed on Binance and major global exchanges.