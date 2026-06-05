Tariff rate quota extension welcomed, further action needed to protect steel sector jobs

TORONTO, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marty Warren, United Steelworkers union (USW) National Director, released the following statement today in response to the Government of Canada’s announcement regarding Tariff Rate Quotas on steel imports:

“The federal government’s announcement of a one-year renewal of the tariff rate quota (TRQ) framework, which was set to expire on June 27, 2026, is welcome news for Canadian Steelworkers and steel producers, as well as the communities across our country that depend on a strong domestic steel industry.

Instituted in mid-2025, the TRQ framework has helped to stabilize our steel industry and create the conditions for Canadian steel producers to regain domestic market share. Extending the framework is crucial to repatriating steel production in the domestic market and protecting the jobs of thousands of Canadian workers.

While we welcome the TRQ framework’s extension, the Steelworkers union continues to advocate for decisive action to defend Canada’s steel sector and manufacturing base.

In particular, the USW has been advocating for a tightening of tariff rate quotas, given that global conditions that led to the adoption of the TRQ framework in 2025 have worsened. Today, the market-distorting effects of U.S. Section 232 tariffs and structural global overcapacity present even greater threats to the Canadian steel industry and the workers it employs.

We believe the TRQ framework must be tightened to combat high import levels and to incentivize public and private investment in our domestic industry to reduce import dependence, particularly around strategic products such as structural steel.

The USW also continues to urge the federal government to adopt another key measure that was not included in this week’s announcement – expanding the list of derivative steel products subject to surtaxes to create domestic market space and additional sources of revenue for domestic producers.

Our union has great concern over the direct negative impacts on Canadian manufacturers, as well as the indirect impacts on upstream producers, resulting from changes to U.S. Section 232 tariffs covering steel derivative products. These measures attack Canadian value-added manufacturing production and pose a significant threat to thousands of good paying union jobs.

Expanding the steel derivative tariff list to limit unfair import competition is necessary to support domestic derivatives manufacturers, many who are small- and medium-sized businesses, and to give them the confidence and increased risk-bearing capacity to invest and pivot their businesses to potentially more profitable products.

The USW remains committed to work with our governments and to advocate for the decisive action needed to defend Canada’s industrial and manufacturing base and the jobs and communities that remain at risk.”

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union’s strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

Contacts:



Marty Warren, USW National Director, 416-544-5951

Denis St. Pierre, USW Communications, 647-522-1630, dstpierre@usw.ca