Fast Loan UK Launches Industry-Leading Autonomous Debt Recovery Module, Reducing Reliance on Collection Staff by 80%

WELWYN GARDEN CITY, United Kingdom, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Loan UK, the FCA-authorised direct lender operated by JDB Enterprise Group Ltd, today announces the successful deployment of its proprietary Autonomous Debt Recovery Module, a bespoke end-to-end arrears management system that represents a significant technological milestone for the UK short-term lending sector.

The new system fundamentally reimagines the collections process by automating the full arrears pathway, dramatically reducing the company’s dependence on manual collection agents while continuing to treat customers in line with the FCA’s Consumer Duty principles and responsible lending obligations.

System Overview

The Autonomous Debt Recovery Module operates through a series of innovative bespoke Arrears Path processes, which intelligently guide accounts through the collections lifecycle without requiring routine human intervention. Developed entirely in-house by the Fast Loan UK technology team, the platform leverages automated decision logic to assess account status, trigger appropriately-timed customer contact, and manage repayment arrangements, all within a fully compliant framework.

Since deployment, the system has delivered an approximately 80% reduction in reliance on collection staff, representing a step-change in operational efficiency for the business. This has allowed Fast Loan UK to reallocate resources toward higher-value customer support activities, including hardship assessment and early intervention for customers showing signs of financial difficulty.

Key Capabilities



Automated end-to-end Arrears Path processing, from early-stage missed payment through to resolution.

Intelligent account segmentation and contact scheduling based on customer behaviour data.

Consistent, compliant customer communications throughout the recovery journey.

Real-time monitoring and exception escalation to human agents where complex intervention is required.

Seamless integration with Fast Loan UK’s existing loan management infrastructure.





“This system represents the most significant operational advancement we have made to date. By automating the arrears pathway, we are not only improving efficiency across the business, but we are ensuring that every customer in difficulty is managed consistently, fairly, and in accordance with our regulatory obligations. This is what responsible lending innovation looks like.”

Spokesperson, Fast Loan UK

Responsible Lending at the Core

Fast Loan UK has consistently positioned responsible lending as central to its operating model. The Autonomous Debt Recovery Module has been designed with that same ethos in mind: automation is used to drive consistency and timeliness, never to bypass the customer protections that the FCA’s Consumer Credit sourcebook and Consumer Duty framework require.

Customers identified as potentially vulnerable or experiencing financial difficulty will continue to receive personalised handling by their Customer Support Team, with the system flagging accounts for manual review where automated processes are not appropriate.

Impact & Outlook

The deployment of the module has delivered measurable efficiencies across Fast Loan UK’s collections operations since go-live, with the business now exploring further development phases to extend the platform’s capabilities. The company believes this technology positions it as a leader in collections automation within the high-cost short-term credit (HCSTC) market.

Fast Loan UK currently offers short term loans of between £100 and £2,000 to eligible UK residents, with loan terms of between one and twelve months available to returning customers, and a maximum of eight months for new customers. All lending is subject to credit and affordability assessments.

About Fast Loan UK

Fast Loan UK is a trading name of JDB Enterprise Group Ltd (Company No. 07786732), registered in England and Wales. Registered Office: 2 Falcon Gate, Shire Park, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, AL7 1TW. JDB Enterprise Group Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and entered on the Financial Services Register under FRN 673907. Licensed by the Information Commissioner’s Office (Registration No. Z2974898).

Fast Loan UK provides FCA-regulated short-term loans of up to £2,000 to eligible UK residents. Representative APR: 835.85%. Representative Example: Borrow £300 for 6 months; 6 repayments of £84.58; total amount payable £507.48; interest rate 138% pa (fixed). Late repayment can cause serious financial problems. For independent financial advice, visit MoneyHelper at www.moneyhelper.org.uk.

Media Contact

Fast Loan UK Press Office

Email: contactus@fastloanuk.co.uk

Web: www.fastloanuk.co.uk

Address: 2 Falcon Gate, Shire Park, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, AL7 1TW