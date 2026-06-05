Fnac Darty: Notice new OCEANE conversion ratio

Ivry-sur-Seine – France, June 5, 2026

Notice to holders of the € 199,999,947.63 bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (OCEANE) due 2027 of Fnac Darty (ISIN FR0014002JO2) (the “Bonds”)

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the “Conditions”).

Holders of the Bonds are hereby notified that, as a result of the payment to Shareholders of a Dividend in an amount of €1.00 per Share on 5 June 20261, pursuant to Condition 2.6.B.10 the Conversion/Exchange Ratio shall be adjusted from 1.167 Share per each OCEANE to 1.201 Share per each OCEANE, with effect from 5 June 2026.

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Domitille Vielle – Head of Investor Relations – domitille.vielle@fnacdarty.com – +33 (0)6 03 86 05 02

Laura Parisot – Investor Relations – laura.parisot@fnacdarty.com – +33 (0)6 64 74 27 18

PRESS

Bénédicte Debusschere – Head of corporate communications – benedicte.debusschere@fnacdarty.com – +33 (0)6 48 56 70 71

1 In accordance with the decision of the Fnac Darty General Shareholders' Meeting of 27 May 2026.

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