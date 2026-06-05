EnGeneIC Honored with 2026 Breakthrough in Glioblastoma Biotech Award at Northwell Foundation Lenox Hill Neurosurgery Brain Cancer Gala in New York

SYDNEY and NEW YORK, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnGeneIC Limited today announced it has been recognized with the Breakthrough in glioblastoma Biotech Award 2026 at the Northwell Foundation, Lenox Hill Neurosurgery Brain Tumor Center Gala event in New York City. The award was presented to Joint-CEO’s and co-inventors Dr. Himanshu Brahmbhatt and Dr. Jennifer MacDiarmid on June 4, 2026.





The award recognizes EnGeneIC’s advancement of novel cyto-immunotherapy using its proprietary EnGeneIC Dream Vector (EDV™) nanocell platform. The technology is designed to bypass the blood brain barrier, selectively target tumors, deliver potent therapeutic payloads inside cancer cells, and activate both innate and adaptive tumor-specific immune responses, offering a fundamental shift in the approach to precision oncology in the treatment of glioblastoma with potential across multiple difficult-to-treat cancers.

Hosted by Northwell Health’s Lenox Hill Neurosurgery team, the annual gala convenes leading clinicians, researchers, and supporters to advance research and care for patients with brain tumors.

Dr. Jennifer MacDiarmid, Joint CEO and Director of EnGeneIC, commented:

“We are deeply honored to receive the Breakthrough in Biotech Award by Lenox Hill Neurosurgery. This acknowledgment reflects the dedication of our team and the potential of the EDV platform to transform cancer treatment, as demonstrated in compassionate use cases and earlier clinical trials. We remain focused on developing therapies that can meaningfully improve outcomes while preserving quality of life for patients.”

EnGeneIC is advancing multiple clinical-stage programs, including ongoing trials evaluating its lead candidates in pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors. The recognition highlights the growing importance of targeted, immune-activating therapies in addressing unmet needs in oncology, particularly in brain cancer. The company is working toward initiating a Phase IIa glioblastoma trial in the United States.

At the same event, Dr. Bruce Stillman, President and CEO of Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory and a long-time advisor to EnGeneIC, was honored with the Nobility in Science Award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to scientific research and leadership.

About EnGeneIC

EnGeneIC is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel cancer therapies based on its proprietary platform of EnGeneIC Dream Vector (EDVTM) nanocells. These nanocells are designed to deliver highly potent drugs directly to cancer cells, providing targeted treatment while minimizing damage to healthy tissue and at the same time stimulating a powerful anti-tumor innate and adaptive immune response. The company’s approach aims to improve the quality of life and extend survival for cancer patients by offering new and more effective therapies for hard-to-treat cancers.

About the Lenox Hill Neurosurgery Brain Tumor Center Gala

The Lenox Hill Neurosurgery Brain Tumor Center Gala is an annual event hosted by Northwell Health to support research, clinical care, and innovation in the treatment of brain tumors. The gala recognizes individuals and organizations contributing to advances in neuroscience and oncology.

For Media Enquiries:

Please contact:

Nick Rengel

VP, Business Development

nrengel@engeneic.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a61f16dd-e6f4-4745-8ae2-d4045b0347be