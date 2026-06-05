PSS International Removals Strengthens Global Moving Services Through Enhanced Partner Network

London, England, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London, England - June 05, 2026 - -

PSS International Removals has announced the formal establishment of the PSS PartnerPlus Network, a comprehensive global alliance of accredited moving and shipping partners designed to ensure consistent service standards for customers relocating overseas.

The network brings together carefully vetted international moving companies, relocation specialists, and logistics providers across 170 countries, supported by more than 2,700 moving partners and agents worldwide. The initiative represents a significant step in strengthening door-to-door removal services by combining the company's UK infrastructure with trusted destination agents and overseas removal companies.

Built on four decades of specialist international removals experience, the network includes over 70 Euromovers partners covering more than 40 European countries, providing customers with access to local expertise across major international destinations. Each partner undergoes rigorous evaluation to ensure they meet strict service standards and hold recognized industry credentials.

"International removals rely on far more than shipping a container across the world," said Liam Witham, CEO of PSS Removals. "Customers need to know that the same level of care, communication and professionalism will continue when their belongings arrive overseas. The PartnerPlus Network gives our customers that reassurance by connecting them with trusted, accredited and carefully vetted partners in their destination country."

The network has been structured around quality control, global coverage, and destination-specific knowledge. Partner selection criteria include reliability, service history, compliance with international regulations, customs expertise, modern equipment, and commitment to transparent communication. All overseas moving partners must hold recognized industry credentials such as FIDI FAIM, BAR, IAM, Euromovers or equivalent country-specific accreditations.

The company's UK operation serves as the central hub for the network, featuring a Croydon head office, 19 regional sales offices, nine UK depots and warehouses, and nationwide coverage through surveyors and packing crews. Regular departures through 10 UK ports, including London Gateway, Felixstowe, Southampton, Liverpool, Grangemouth and Belfast, provide comprehensive shipping options.

Through established relationships with major global carriers including Hapag-Lloyd, Maersk, OOCL, MSC, and ONE, the company offers access to more than 900 container ports worldwide. These partnerships provide reliable sailings, strong transit performance, priority space allocations, and competitive freight rates for customers moving abroad.

The network also supports air freight services, giving customers access to fast and secure international delivery options for smaller shipments, urgent consignments, and personal effects moving to destinations worldwide.

The formalization of these global partnerships comes at a time when UK families, professionals, retirees, and returning expats seek greater reassurance when planning international moves. With customs regulations, shipping availability, documentation requirements, and destination rules varying significantly between countries, the need for trusted local knowledge has become increasingly important.

"PSS has always been focused on international removals and personal shipping," concluded Witham. "PartnerPlus is the next step in strengthening that specialist position. It gives customers, partners and the wider industry a clear statement of what PSS stands for: trusted expertise, global reach and consistently high standards from door to door."

PSS International Removals specializes in comprehensive international removal and shipping services, including international removals, international shipping, box shipping, baggage shipping, car shipping and migration services. The company serves destinations including Australia, Canada, Dubai, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, UAE, USA and various European countries.

###

For more information about PSS International Removals, contact the company here:



PSS International Removals

Liam Witham

02086867733

info@pssremovals.com

PSS International Removals

Unit 6, Mill Lane Trading Estate,

Mill Lane,

Croydon,

CR9 4PS