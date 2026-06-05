Wedbush Securities Launches Full Support for CME Group’s 24/7 Cryptocurrency Futures Trading

PASADENA, Calif., June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedbush Securities, a leading financial services firm, today announced its full support for CME Group’s launch of 24/7 Cryptocurrency futures trading, providing clients with uninterrupted access to regulated digital asset markets and risk management tools.

This complements Wedbush’s existing 24/7 derivatives offerings, adding to its current support of the Coinbase Derivatives Exchange and its prediction offering at CME and Crypto.com Derivatives North America (CDNA).

The launch further strengthens Wedbush’s position as a leading provider of multi-asset clearing, execution, and technology solutions for professional traders, institutions, and introducing brokers seeking access to the next generation of global financial markets.

Wedbush has been operating around the clock for over a year and was ready on day one of the CME Group launch, reflecting the firm's ongoing investment in operations, technology, and infrastructure, and its commitment to clients at the vanguard of financial market innovation.

“Cryptocurrency markets operate continuously, and as financial innovation accelerates, our clients expect the same level of access, reliability, and support from their clearing and execution partner. Our responsibility is to ensure clients can access new opportunities with confidence,” said Bob Fitzsimmons, Executive Vice President of Wedbush Securities. “We remain committed to providing the technology, expertise, and service needed to participate in evolving global markets.”

Wedbush's investment in technology talent, infrastructure, and in-house capabilities ensures the firm remains ready to support clients across digital assets, prediction markets, and the full spectrum of next-generation market structures.

About Wedbush Securities

Wedbush Securities is a leading Securities commission merchant and division of Wedbush Securities Inc., providing clearing, execution, risk management, and technology solutions to institutional, professional, and introducing broker clients worldwide. Through a combination of proprietary technology, experienced market professionals, and a commitment to innovation, Wedbush delivers reliable access to global securities and derivatives markets.

Media Inquiries:

Serina Molano

publicrelations@wedbush.com

213-688-4564