JUNE 8th DEADLINE FOR UPSTART HOLDINGS INVESTORS: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Urges Upstart Holdings, Inc. Investors to Contact the Firm Regarding Their Rights Before June 8th

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Upstart (UPST) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Upstart securities between May 14, 2025 and November 4, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening?

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Upstart Holdings, Inc. (“Upstart” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UPST) in The United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Upstart securities between May 14, 2025 and November 4, 2025 , both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until June 8, 2026, to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

What are the Allegation Details?

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Model 22 frequently overreacted to negative macroeconomic signals in performing its risk-separation processes; (2) accordingly, Model 22’s overall accuracy and propensity to increase loan approval rates was overstated; (3) Model 22’s overly conservative assessment of credit and macroeconomic conditions was having a significant negative impact on Upstart’s revenue results, rendering Upstart’s previously issued full year 2025 revenue guidance unreliable and/or unrealistic; and (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



What are my Next Steps?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Upstart shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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