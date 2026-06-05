PATTISON Outdoor launches PULSE, a Revolutionary New Tool for OOH Transit and Airport Planning

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s largest and most diversified out-of-home (OOH) advertising company PATTISON Outdoor has launched PULSE by PATTISON, a revolutionary advancement in OOH planning. As industry leaders in transit and airport advertising, PATTISON has long connected brands and consumers at critical moments of movement. Now with the introduction of PULSE, planners and buyers can add to their toolkit a first-of-its-kind audience planning platform that harnesses industry leading data to create more strategic, data-backed transit and airport advertising campaigns.

Built in partnership with Vieta Technologies, the platform harnesses over 20 billion data points from data-partners and open-source data including Google General Transit Feed Specification, Environics Analytics, SafeGraph and Cirium Aviation Analytics. Multiple complex datasets can be consolidated into a single intuitive platform, enabling rapid, strategic responses to any client need efficiently.

“The introduction of PULSE marks a major step forward in OOH data and analytics. Designed to enhance planning precision and accountability, the new offering provides advertisers with more strategic, data-backed recommendations that align OOH investments with broader marketing objectives.” said Mary Ventresca, Chief Marketing Officer at PATTISON Outdoor

As Canada’s leaders in transit advertising with 39 partner transit authorities, PATTISON is addressing the need for precision targeting at scale, data-driven optimization and interactive visual planning with PULSE Transit. This tool will allow brands to identify the best transit system to reach their target audience in mind, ensuring campaigns reach the right people, in the right place, at the right time. Brands can plan a transit campaign using different objectives, such as GRPs, number of assets, campaign duration, or budget. The reach curve feature enables strategic decisions by estimating how reach builds and where it maxes out. A first of its kind optimization feature recommends the bus garages that best deliver the target audience within the same objectives. Speed and efficiency were critical factors taken into the development of PULSE, with execution-ready plans equipped with exportable tables and maps ready in just a few clicks.

In addition to buses, PULSE Airport now offers an unprecedented gateway to airport audience planning. It combines airline ticket data from Cirium—an industry leader in aviation analytics—with Environics’ detailed demographics and behavioural data to give a robust picture of how people travel and who they are. For the first time, specialized aviation data is now being utilized in a way unique to advertiser needs. It is now possible to help brands identify the best PATTISON represented airports that efficiently target the audience. PULSE demonstrates incremental reach curve to optimize total audience reach when the plan includes multiple airports, and to understand how passengers travel in between airports.

PATTISON’s network of 17 airports nationwide, which includes the recent addition of Canada’s busiest airport Toronto Pearson, will be powerfully supported by PULSE. Planners can enjoy the ability to cross-reference between audiences and markets, resulting in better recommendations for efficient planning of airport advertising products.

PATTISON is building strategic advantages for the OOH industry with breakthroughs in data and analytics. This shift in how OOH is planned, bought and evaluated is setting a new industry benchmark for what modern transit and airport media can deliver.

About PATTISON Outdoor

PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, a division of The Jim Pattison Group, is Canada’s largest Out-of-Home advertising company. PATTISON helps brands and businesses harness the power of Out-of-Home advertising by providing the most comprehensive range of products, markets, insights and customer support services.

With roots dating back to 1908, PATTISON has been providing innovative solutions for Out-of-Home advertising opportunities with products ranging from traditional billboards to transit, digital, airport, office, and street-level formats. PATTISON is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with over 25 sales offices across the country, providing advertisers unmatched reach and coverage with products available in over 200 markets coast to coast.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dbbc6408-b650-4b79-8bac-2d08d802622b