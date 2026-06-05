Alterra IOS Secures $244M Financing to Fuel Growth of National Industrial Outdoor Storage Platform

National IOS leader secures loan from Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies to support rapidly growing industrial outdoor storage platform



New financing brings total debt secured from institutional partners across Alterra’s fully discretionary IOS funds to more than $1.8 billion



PHILADELPHIA, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alterra IOS (“Alterra”), a prominent player in the industrial outdoor storage (“IOS”) sector that has acquired over 470 sites nationwide, today announced the closing of a $244 million loan from Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies (“BREDS”). The initial funding was secured in part by 37 IOS properties spanning 27 markets, with future fundings scheduled for upcoming acquisitions. Collectively, the assets total 165 usable acres of IOS real estate and 806,000 square feet of accompanying warehouse space. Each property is concentrated in major U.S. industrial and logistics corridors, including key markets across Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia. This transaction marks BREDS’ sixth loan within the IOS sector, bringing its total exposure to the asset class to over $1.1 billion.

“This transaction represents a meaningful evolution in the financing of institutionally owned IOS assets on a non-recourse basis,” said Scott Whittle, Chief Financial Officer at Alterra IOS. “Rather than relying on a traditional mortgage structure, we implemented an innovative equity pledge framework that delivers the same core protections and economics for both lender and borrower in a more efficient and scalable manner. We appreciate Blackstone’s creativity and collaboration in helping us achieve a solution aligned with our long-term capital strategy as demand for high-quality IOS assets continues to grow.”

“We approached this transaction with a focus on aligning financing strategy with the realities of a large, geographically diverse IOS portfolio,” said Kate Mooney, Alterra Senior Associate, Capital Markets. “By working closely with lenders to navigate the nuances of the sector, we’re able to unlock capital solutions that support both near-term acquisitions and long-term platform growth across a highly fragmented market.”

The latest capital injection comes on the heels of several significant funding transactions for Alterra, including $103 million in acquisition financing from PGIM, the global asset management business of Prudential Financial, Inc.; and a $100 million revolving credit facility from Bank of Montreal.

Alterra has raised more than $1.8 billion in institutional financing across its discretionary ventures, Alterra IOS Venture II ($524 million) and Venture III ($925 million), complementing $1.45 billion in equity raised for its closed-end funds.

Alterra has acquired more than 470 properties across 39 states as of Q2 2026, reinforcing its position as the industry’s leading owner and operator in a historically fragmented and undercapitalized asset class. As a vertically integrated investor, developer and operator of IOS, Alterra’s investment strategy focuses on acquiring prime IOS locations within dense, infill logistics and transportation gateways, ensuring proximity to critical infrastructure and end-users.

Justin Horowitz of Cooper-Horowitz represented Alterra in the financing.

About Alterra IOS

Alterra’s industrial real estate platform, Alterra IOS , is dedicated to providing real estate solutions through property acquisition, development, management & leasing for tenants in the heavy industrial & outdoor storage space. Focused on low-building coverage sites with large, stabilized yard space to accommodate an array of uses such as vehicle, material, and equipment storage, Alterra brings an institutional comprehension of the municipal & logistical complexities in securing mission critical real estate in a sector of the U.S. industrial landscape. Over the past ten years, Alterra IOS has created tenant relationships in the transportation & logistics, vehicle storage, equipment rental, infrastructure services, and building materials industries through the acquisition or development of over 470 properties across 39 states as of Q2 2026. The dedicated team of investment, property management, construction, and asset management professionals provide tenants the resources to grow and improve their businesses on a national level.

Alterra IOS Manager is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. This information is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities. Such an offer will only be made by means of a confidential private placement memorandum and related subscription documents. Furthermore, Alterra IOS Venture II and Alterra IOS Venture III are closed to new investors.