Palmetto Publishing Releases New Memoir Boys Cry Too by John Mark Clubb with Jacqueline Robotham

Charleston, SC, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing has released Boys Cry Too, a memoir by John Mark Clubb, written with Jacqueline Robotham. The book traces Clubb’s journey from a childhood marked by abuse in segregated Louisville, Kentucky, through a distinguished military career, and ultimately to the long process of confronting and healing from trauma carried for decades.

Born on Labor Day to two teachers, Clubb grew up under the shadow of sexual abuse inflicted by his father and physical abuse by his mother, both of whom were devout Southern Baptists. At seventeen, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps to escape. The military offered structure, discipline, and a sense of belonging he had never known. He went on to graduate from Aviation Officer Candidate School, earn his wings as a Naval Aviator, and rise to the rank of Navy Commander. From the outside, his life reflected achievement and resilience.

Privately, the past remained unresolved. In his twenties, fragmented memories of his childhood began to surface, returning persistently until they could no longer be ignored. Struggling within a military culture that discouraged expressions of vulnerability, Clubb sought therapy and began confronting the trauma that had shaped his life. A pivotal moment during a flight to San Diego with his children for his fiftieth birthday brought what he describes as an overwhelming body memory, forcing him to fully face the truth of his past.

Boys Cry Too enters a growing cultural conversation around male survivorship and the emotional toll of silence. The memoir speaks directly to men who have built successful lives while privately grappling with trauma, shame, and self-doubt. It challenges long-standing stigmas surrounding male vulnerability and offers a candid account of the difficult path toward healing.

Through its unflinching honesty, the book provides validation for both male and female survivors and encourages open dialogue about experiences often left unspoken. Boys Cry Too stands as a testament to resilience and the transformative power of confronting one’s past.

Boys Cry Too is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit his social media platforms.

About the Author: John Mark Clubb is a retired U.S. Naval Aviator who served in both the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy, rising to the rank of Commander. Born in Louisville, Kentucky, he enlisted in the Marine Corps at seventeen to escape a childhood marked by abuse. His military career provided structure and purpose, but the effects of early trauma persisted for decades. Written with Jacqueline Robotham, Boys Cry Too draws on his lived experience to confront the silence surrounding male survivors of sexual abuse and advocate for healing through honesty and vulnerability. Now in his sixties, Clubb is a father and an advocate for survivors, encouraging others to reclaim their voice and release their shame.

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